Anti-Abortion Group Delivers Baby Hope to 100 US Senators Demanding the Defunding of Planned Parenthood

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 6, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the coming days, 100 US Senators will be delivered an important package. But this delivery won't be a simple note from one of their constituents. Within days, every single US Senator will be delivered Baby Hope, a twelve-week old baby, with a personal message from her to defund Planned Parenthood and redirect tax payer dollars to community health centers.



Baby Hope can break the logjam in Washington, DC over defunding Planned Parenthood in the health care bill! I beg of you to help Baby Hope get her message out.



Here is the letter to every US Senator from Baby Hope:

Dear Senator,

My name is Baby Hope. I'm only 12 weeks old, but I want to live. Sadly, there is a high likelihood I will be killed by Planned Parenthood before I ever get a chance to be born. Even worse, Planned Parenthood, America's largest abortion provider that kills 900 preborn babies like me each day, would get paid by American taxpayers to kill me.



However, you can stop Planned Parenthood from killing me and many others. Here's how: Vote for a health care bill that will not subsidize abortion and will redirect abortion giant Planned Parenthood's taxpayer funding to community health centers.



For my sake and hundreds like me, I beg you to refuse to fund abortion and Planned Parenthood in the health care bill.



Please protect me.



Sincerely,



Baby Hope

"It is time to hold our pro-life representatives accountable for their campaign promise to defund Planned Parenthood. Baby Hope will deliver a strong message to every single US Senator to end abortion funding and redirect taxpayer dollars to community health centers." -- Mark Harrington, national Director, Created Equal