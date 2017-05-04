Pro-life Leaders Applaud House Health Care Vote Which Defunds Planned Parenthood; the Largest Abortion Provider in the World Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, May 4, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pro-life leaders and groups will gather for a news conference in front of the Washington, D.C. Parenthood on Friday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m.



There will also be prayer, celebration and public witness. The location is 1225 4th St. NE in Washington, D.C.



Groups will be announcing plans for a national campaign to ensure passage in the U. S. Senate.



Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states; "We applaud this historic vote by the House of Representatives as a first step in defunding Planned Parenthood which is the largest abortion provider in the world. Every day, Planned Parenthood takes the lives of almost 900 innocent children and over 320,000 every year.



"The pro-life community will work passionately to see the Senate votes to defund and that this piece of legislation will end up on the desk of President Trump and be signed into law.



"We will not rest until abortion ends up on the scrap heap of history like slavery and segregation. We can never be indifferent or silent." Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, adds; "Every day our clinics see women who have been exploited and treated like a commodity by Planned Parenthood. This vote by the House reminds us that abortion is not health care and we must work for a society where both mother and child are treated with compassion, dignity and professionalism.



"This vote is a major step toward replacing Planned Parenthood with clinics that provide comprehensive health care for women and ensure equality and rights for all." Mark Harrington, President of Created Equal, comments; "The role of government is ensure equal protection under law for all its citizens, especially the most needy and vulnerable. That would include the 323,000 babies who are killed every year at Planned Parenthood abortion clinics.



"By taking the first step to defund Planned Parenthood, the House has taken a major first step toward ending the violence of abortion and protecting America's greatest natural resource...our children." For more information or interviews contact:



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741

