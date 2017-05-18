Joel Osteen Shares the Ben Tankard Story Contact: Gino Gardner,

Osteen shared how his friend Tankard grew up in poverty in a drug infested ghetto but was a gifted basketball player and musician early on. After an NBA career ending injury Tankard became a dog catcher to make ends meet until his break in music. He has since become the Godfather of Gospeljazz by selling millions of records and earning multiple Grammy/Stellar/Dove awards and nominations. The gold and platinum producer is also a motivational speaker for the NBA, Pastor, Author, Pilot, and Reality TV Dad for hit show THE TANKARDS. His highly anticipated new CD release CANTANKEROUS is riding the charts and available everywhere gospel and jazz music is sold. Amazing Story!



