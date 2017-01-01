Georgia Right to Life PAC Endorses Judson Hill for Congress



"Senator Hill has a strong pro-life record and we're confident he will be an effective standard bearer to protect innocent human lives at all stages—from the pre-born to the elderly and infirm," said Genevieve Wilson, GRTL PAC director.



Hill is one of 18 candidates vying to replace Price, who recently assumed his new position as Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Trump's administration.



A special election for the seat will be held on April 18th. A runoff, if necessary, would be on June 20th.



"I encourage all pro-life supporters in the 6th Congressional district to make it a priority to vote in this important election," Wilson said. "It's critical that we increase the number of pro-life representatives in Congress—innocent lives depend on it."



GRTL PAC only endorses candidates who fully support its principles and positions on all pro-life issues.



Senator Hill was endorsed after signing GRTL's "Personhood Affirmation," which asks candidates to support a Personhood amendment to the Constitution.



Such an amendment would guarantee a constitutional right to life for every innocent human being, from earliest biological beginning through natural death.



Senator Hill a played key role in passing legislation in 2014 that ended federal and state taxpayer funding of state employee insurance plans that paid for abortions.



He also was instrumental in passing legislation in 2016 that terminated parental rights for rapists.



Hill earned his B.A. degree in political science and economics from Emory University and his law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.



A former federal prosecutor, Hill was first elected to the Georgia State Senate in 2004.



