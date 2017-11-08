Celebrities Open Up About Faith, Family as Dove Channel's Original Hit Series 'Frankly Faraci' Returns for a 2nd Season on November 8th

Harry Connick Jr., Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Atticus Shaffer, Candace Cameron Bure, Apple Store Creator Ron Johnson, Pitcher Adam Wainwright, and Corbin Bernsen reveal how their careers are inspired by faith



Contact: Howie Simon,

818-512-1282,

TheLegacyMR@gmail.com



HOLLYWOOD, Nov. 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Dove Channel, Cinedigm's (NASDAQ: CIDM) OTT rapidly-growing and popular family-friendly streaming service, is announcing today that its hit original series Frankly Faraci is returning for a second season premiering Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Hosted by Hollywood producer and personality Matthew Faraci, and Produced by Cinedigm Productions, this one-of-a-kind series provides viewers a behind-the-scenes look at high-profile figures in entertainment, music, sports, business, and politics whose lives and careers are inspired by faith.



Frankly Faraci: Season Two features a surprising lineup of celebrities who—for the first time—candidly discuss their faith, family, and what really drives and motivates them.



"We couldn't be more excited to bring Dove Channel viewers Season Two of Frankly Faraci," said Erick Opeka, EVP of Cinedigm Networks. "Matthew Faraci's thought-provoking, relatable and humorous approach to the interview has had an overwhelmingly positive reception from both fans and talent alike. With this show, Faraci has artfully delivered what audiences have long been seeking in values-based entertainment."



Frankly Faraci: Season Two guests include:

Harry Connick, Jr., entertainer, singer, and talk show host



Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and future hall of famer



Cedric the Entertainer, comedian and actor, and his close friend Steve Harvey



Candace Cameron Bure, actress, author, and entrepreneur



Ron Johnson, Apple Store and Genius Bar creator and CEO of Enjoy



Atticus Shaffer, star of ABC's hit show The Middle



Corbin Bernsen, Television and film actor

Frankly Faraci's first season featured the world-renowned music group, The Piano Guys, sketch comedy group Studio C, YouTube sensations Daniel and Lincoln Markham of What's (In)side?, former NFL Linebacker Bryan Schwartz and his wife Diane, founders of #FamilyGoals, and Hip-hop Artist and activist Propaganda.



Frankly Faraci is available exclusively on Dove Channel, and can be viewed across a broad spectrum of connected devices including Roku® Players and Roku TV™ models, Android and iOS, AppleTV, LeEco smart phones and TVs, the web, and other mobile and tablet devices. Additionally, Dove Channel, along with Cinedigm's CONtv and Docurama, are available to Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon's new Streaming Partners Program. Prime members can view Cinedigm’s channels with the Amazon Video app available across hundreds of devices.

For an exclusive clip from the first episode, click here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAbq7duLgHA&feature=youtu.be



To visit Dove Channel, click here: www.dovechannel.com

About the Show

Frankly Faraci is an original series on Dove Channel featuring authentic, heartfelt, behind-the-scenes interviews with inspirational figures in entertainment, music, sports, business, and politics who are actively focused on doing good and bringing positivity into the culture. Hosted by Hollywood producer and personality Matthew Faraci, Frankly Faraci is an unprecedented, never-before-seen kind of show that will delight families with wonderfully unique stories they won’t see anywhere else. For everyone who is looking to be uplifted and inspired...welcome home.



About the Host

Matthew Faraci is President of Inspire Buzz, a production, marketing, and publicity agency creating and promoting family-friendly entertainment to the values audience. Prior to starting his company, Faraci had several successful careers, serving as a journalist, political strategist, government spokesperson, communications strategist, publicist, entrepreneur, teacher, and even as a standup comedian and writer. He brings all of these experiences to bear as host of Frankly Faraci, an inspiring new talk show highlighting faithful personalities the whole family can celebrate.



About Dove Channel

Dove Channel is the premiere streaming movie and television service focused on values-based programming for families. The service can be viewed across a broad spectrum of connected devices including Roku® Players and Roku TV™ models, Android and iOS, AppleTV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, the web, and other mobile and tablet devices. Additionally, Dove Channel, along with Cinedigm's CONtv and Docurama, are available to Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon's new Streaming Partners Program. Prime members can view Cinedigm's channels with the Amazon Video app available across hundreds of devices.



About Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM)

Cinedigm powers custom content solutions to the world's largest retail, media and technology companies. We provide premium feature films and series to digital platforms including iTunes, Netflix, and Amazon, cable and satellite providers including Comcast, Dish Network and DirecTV, and major retailers including Walmart and Target. Leveraging Cinedigm's unique capabilities, content and technology, the Company has emerged as a leader in the fast-growing over-the-top channel business, with four channels under management that reach hundreds of millions of devices while also providing premium content and service expertise to the entire OTT ecosystem.



Cinedigm™ and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp™ are trademarks of Cinedigm Corp. www.cinedigm.com. [CIDM-G]

