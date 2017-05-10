Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Kingdom Racing to Partner Again for 101st Indy 500 with Driver Sage Karam



CARMEL, Ind., May 10, 2017 /



Sage Karam, the 22-year-old driver from Nazareth, Pa., will return to drive the No. 24 Mecum Auctions DRR Dallara powered by Chevrolet entrant and attempt to qualify for his fourth Indy 500 on May 20-21. Practice runs for this year's Indy 500 begin Monday, May 15.



This will mark the sixth time that Kingdom Racing and DRR team up in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." The pairing with DRR has yielded two top ten finishes plus a sensational drive from the 23rd starting position to fourth by Karam in last year's 500 prior to being forced into the south end wall on lap 94.



The Dreyer & Reinbold family has an Indy 500 legacy dating back to the 1920s with famed car builder Floyd "Pop" Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer's grandson, has been a car owner in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014.



"It was an easy decision to work with Kingdom Racing again this year," said Reinbold. "They are a positive group to work with at the Speedway and we greatly appreciate their continued support in the 2017 Indy 500."



In 2008, Kingdom Racing made history as the first faith-vision team to ever compete in the Indianapolis 500. Kingdom Racing, making its 10th Indy 500 appearance as a participant, hosts multiple ministry events, festivals and appearances at race tracks this season and in partnership with churches throughout the United States.



"This year will mark Kingdom Racing's tenth consecutive appearance at the Indianapolis 500, which is a powerful testimony for the work and dedication of the team," said Davey Hamilton, Kingdom Racing's Managing Director. "We look forward to another strong run in the 101st Indy 500 with Sage and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team."



About Kingdom Racing:

Kingdom Racing's mission is to Deliver God's Word through Motorsports. Their unique approach combines racing and ministry outreach with the goal of reaching race fans for Jesus Christ. In 2008, Kingdom Racing made history as the first faith-vision team to ever compete in the Indianapolis 500. This season marks Kingdom Racing's 10th year competing in the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Kingdom Racing plans to host multiple ministry events, festivals and appearances at race tracks this season and in partnership with churches throughout the United States. For more information, visit

Contact: Cristina Easterly, Kingdom Racing , 281-799-9327CARMEL, Ind., May 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Kingdom Racing announced today their agreement to continue their partnership in the 101st Indianapolis 500 Mile Race on May 28 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Sage Karam, the 22-year-old driver from Nazareth, Pa., will return to drive the No. 24 Mecum Auctions DRR Dallara powered by Chevrolet entrant and attempt to qualify for his fourth Indy 500 on May 20-21. Practice runs for this year's Indy 500 begin Monday, May 15.This will mark the sixth time that Kingdom Racing and DRR team up in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing." The pairing with DRR has yielded two top ten finishes plus a sensational drive from the 23rd starting position to fourth by Karam in last year's 500 prior to being forced into the south end wall on lap 94.The Dreyer & Reinbold family has an Indy 500 legacy dating back to the 1920s with famed car builder Floyd "Pop" Dreyer. Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer's grandson, has been a car owner in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" since 2000 and has successfully qualified 37 entries in the race. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, a past winner in the Verizon IndyCar Series, has recorded four top-ten finishes in the Indy 500 including fourth in 2012, seventh in 2010, eighth in 2008 and ninth in 2014."It was an easy decision to work with Kingdom Racing again this year," said Reinbold. "They are a positive group to work with at the Speedway and we greatly appreciate their continued support in the 2017 Indy 500."In 2008, Kingdom Racing made history as the first faith-vision team to ever compete in the Indianapolis 500. Kingdom Racing, making its 10th Indy 500 appearance as a participant, hosts multiple ministry events, festivals and appearances at race tracks this season and in partnership with churches throughout the United States."This year will mark Kingdom Racing's tenth consecutive appearance at the Indianapolis 500, which is a powerful testimony for the work and dedication of the team," said Davey Hamilton, Kingdom Racing's Managing Director. "We look forward to another strong run in the 101st Indy 500 with Sage and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team."About Kingdom Racing:Kingdom Racing's mission is to Deliver God's Word through Motorsports. Their unique approach combines racing and ministry outreach with the goal of reaching race fans for Jesus Christ. In 2008, Kingdom Racing made history as the first faith-vision team to ever compete in the Indianapolis 500. This season marks Kingdom Racing's 10th year competing in the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race. Kingdom Racing plans to host multiple ministry events, festivals and appearances at race tracks this season and in partnership with churches throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.KingdomRacing.net or join their social media fan communities at 'KingdomRacing' on Facebook and Twitter.

Share Tweet