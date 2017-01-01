Activists Conduct Acts of Civil Disobedience at Abortion Clinics in Defense of Unborn

#RedRoseRescue takes place in US three cities



Contact: Mark Harrington, Executive Director, Created Equal, 614-419-9000, [email protected]



COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- This morning, in three different cities across the United States, pro-lifers simultaneously entered abortion centers to talk to women scheduled for abortions, and by refusing to leave the clinics when told to do so by law enforcement, they offered an act of non-violent defense of unborn children about to be aborted, resulting in the pro-lifers' arrests. For up-to-the-minute information, go to: facebook.com/CreatedEqual

Those defending the unborn entered:

Northland Family Planning, 3810 17 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI



Alexandria Women's Health Clinic, 101 S Whiting St. #215, Alexandria, Virginia



University of New Mexico Center for Reproductive Health, E, 2301 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM.

Once inside the clinics, small teams of pro-lifers peacefully approached mothers seated in the waiting rooms and offered them red roses as a symbol of life. Attached to each rose was a card which on one side read, "You were made to love and to be loved ... Your goodness is greater than the difficulties of your situation. Circumstances in life change. A new life, however tiny, brings the promise of unrepeatable joy." The card also contained phone numbers of local pregnancy help centers.



Those involved in the "Red Rose Rescue" talked to women scheduled for abortions, extending to them words of encouragement and offering material help. In addition to reaching out to the mothers, the rescuers chose to remain in the clinic as an act of solidarity with the unborn children scheduled to be killed by abortionists. The rescuers, like any others who recognize an urgent situation, responded to dire circumstances of imminent peril in a spirit of intervention on behalf of innocent babies and beleaguered mothers.



The Red Rose Rescue is modeled after the pro-life rescue activity of well-known Canadian activist Mary Wagner, who has repeatedly entered Toronto abortion centers and offered red roses to mothers waiting to have their children aborted.



These rescues did not involve the blockading of abortion center entrances or procedure rooms. When police officers arrived on the scene, pro-lifers attempted to continue conversation with women or sat on the floor praying quietly or singing hymns until they were placed under arrest.



Monica Migliorino Miller, director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society who participated in the rescue at the Michigan clinic, explains:

The Red Rose Rescue is an act of charity for women who feel for whatever reason they must have their innocent unborn children killed. Those who took part were willing to embrace risks for these women and their babies. We will go into the very places where the unborn are put to death and extend help to the moms. Should this help be refused—we will not leave the abortion centers but remain in solidarity with the helpless victims oppressed by the injustice of abortion. Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta said that her work was "to go into the dark holes of the poor."



The Red Rose Rescue is an action of going into the dark holes of the poor--namely abortion centers--where the innocent are rejected--and in these dark holes we seek to bring hope, true peace and the presence of God.

Those involved in the Red Rose Rescue include two Catholic priests, Fathers Stephen Imbarrato and Fidelis Moscinski, arrested in Alexandria, VA; several veteran pro-life activists, such as Joan Andrews Bell; and pro-lifers from the millennial generation.



For additional Information please contact:



Sterling Heights, Michigan:

Mark Harrington, Created Equal, 614.419.9000, [email protected]



Alexandria, VA:

Fr. Stephen Imbarrato, 505.980.3446, [email protected]



Albuquerque, NM:

Bud and Tara Shaver, 505.319.7825, [email protected]

