Daleiden Charged with 15 Felonies



"This is nothing short of a witch hunt," said Life Legal Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "David Daleiden's investigative journalism provided an indispensable public service by shedding light on Planned Parenthood's criminal activities and its callous disregard for human life. As a direct result of Daleiden's efforts, federal and state prosecutors are investigating the nation's largest abortion giant and its taxpayer funding is threatened. Now Planned Parenthood is calling in favors from its political cronies in retaliation."



Becerra, a former Member of Congress, is a lifelong politician who enjoys a 100% rating with Planned Parenthood. Last year, he called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to disband the Select Congressional Panel tasked with investigating Planned Parenthood's fetal tissue trafficking.



Calling the charges "bogus," Daleiden says he looks forward "to showing the entire world what is on our yet-unreleased video tapes of Planned Parenthood's criminal baby body parts enterprise, in vindication of the First Amendment rights of all."



Daleiden and his Center for Medical Progress released a new video today in which Dr. DeShawn Taylor, Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Arizona, discusses the effort involved in performing late term abortions. Typically, Dr. Taylor likes to use digoxin to stop the heartbeat before ripping a baby's limbs off: "My biceps appreciate when the dig[oxin] works," because it "takes more force" to dismember live babies. The video is available here:



Life Legal is defending Daleiden in two lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and Planned Parenthood.



About Life Legal Defense Foundation

