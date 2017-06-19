Just Facts Publishes Trove of Facts about Immigration

Immigration is a defining element of the United States, but political agendas, media bias, and personal opinions have sown a minefield of misinformation around this issue. This new research from Just Facts will help you become truly informed about a subject that has high stakes for America and people throughout the world.

Rigorously documented with over 1,000 footnotes to credible sources, this resource contains hundreds of facts that speak to crucial questions about immigration, such as these:

• What What root causes ultimately drive people to move to other nations?

• What are the What are the crime rates of illegal immigrants compared to legal immigrants and the rest of the U.S. population?

• How has immigration affected the How has immigration affected the prices of goods and services in the United States?

• What is the situation at the What is the situation at the U.S./Mexico border

• What kind of What kind of welfare benefits do federal, state, and local governments offer to immigrants?

• What are the What are the average incomes of different types of immigrants when they enter the U.S., and how has this changed over time?

• How many How many legal and illegal immigrants currently live in the U.S., where did they come from, and what are their education levels?

• How many people did the How many people did the Obama administration deport compared to other presidents?

The full research is available at www.justfacts.com/immigration.asp

About Us: Just Facts is a non-profit research and educational institute committed to high standards of accuracy and reliability. Research from Just Facts has been widely cited by major media outlets, educational institutions, government entities at local, state and national levels, think tanks, and a broad array of academic publications.