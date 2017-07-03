3 Days of Prayer & Fasting: 1 - 3 July 2017 -- International Prayer Request for Australia's Government Leaders Contact: Ps Tim Edwards, +61-439-386-671; Rev Matt Ransom, +61-409-613-812; Jenny Hagger, +61-434-533-106; David Rowsome, +61-438-967-116; Warwick Marsh, +61 418 225 212



UNANDERRA, Australia, June 29, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Thursday 29 June, Australian Prayer Leaders, during a national teleconference, confirmed a proposal to call the Christian churches in Australia to pray and fast from 1-3 July 2017 for the nation of Australia, its leaders and government. It is also a call to pray that marriage in Australia will remain between a man and a woman, as it always has been. This prayer call was initiated by an Indigenous Elder working in partnership with a Catholic Christian leader in our nation's capital, Canberra.



Ps Tim Edwards, an Indigenous Christian leader, said, "I am deeply concerned about the state of our nation and our government and the revelations that have become known in the last few days. The call to prayer for our nation, our government and for the future of marriage in Australia has been in part motivated by a secret speech recently given by senior cabinet minister Christopher Pyne MP to the 'Black Hand' (left wing) faction of the governing party. He claimed that the left-wing faction is 'winning' and that same-sex marriage could be legalized 'sooner than people think.' This call for prayer is on very short notice, but in a spiritual battle you have to move fast!"



Rev Matt Ransom, Deacon in the Catholic Archbishop's office in Canberra said, "The biblical precedent for this call to prayer and fasting for Godly government and for our leaders and our broader populace to find Christ as Lord and Savior is found in 1 Timothy 2: 1-3: 'I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness.'"



Jenny Hagger, Australian House of Prayer for All Nations, said, "A scriptural precedent for this nation changing three day period of prayer and fasting is found in Esther 4:16. Queen Esther's call to prayer changed history. This prayer and fasting is above party politics because the church must take responsibility for our nation. We as the church need to engage in a deeper level of repentance for this period of prayer and fasting for our nation to be truly effective."



David Rowsome, Canberra Declaration, said, "It is great that Australia is able to join with Canada, our sister nation in the British Commonwealth, who is celebrating Canada's first National Day of Repentance, Prayer and Fasting on the 1 July 2017. The foundation for any national call to prayer and fasting is found in 2 Chronicles 7:14, 'If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.'"



Warwick Marsh, National Day of Prayer & Fasting team said, "Tim Edwards and I have been greatly disturbed by the malicious persecution of Ps Margaret Court, one of Australia's greatest sportswomen and a world champion tennis player. She has been publicly vilified very unfairly for her stand for the biblical truth of marriage between a man and a woman. Australia is in desperate need of Godly leadership and that is why we are requesting prayer support from around the world."



For interviews please contact:



Ps Tim Edwards +61 439 386 671



Rev Matt Ransom +61 409 613 812



Jenny Hagger +61 434 533 106



David Rowsome +61 438 967 116



Warwick Marsh +61 418 225 212





