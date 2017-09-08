Harvey, Irma, Maria, Mexico Earthquakes, North Korea, Las Vegas, California Fires: Are These the 'End-Times' Predicted in the Holy Bible?

What's going on? Has Mother Nature haphazardly gone berserk? Is "climate change" the culprit? Or perhaps … Is God involved? Is He speaking? If so, what is He saying?

"God is deeply involved with His world," reports end-times Bible expert, bestselling author, radio host, and television producer Pastor Steve Wohlberg. "As humans veer more widely from the Ten Commandments, normalcy will implode. Increasing convulsions in nature are 'signs' of an approaching Grand Finale." Wohlberg quotes biblical predictions like these:

There will be great earthquakes in various places … -- Luke 21:11

And there will be signs in the sun, in the moon, and in the stars; and on the earth distress of nations, with perplexity, the sea and the waves roaring; men's hearts failing them from fear and the expectation of those things which are coming on the earth. -- Luke 21:25, 26

Blood and fire and pillars of smoke … before the coming of the great and awesome day of the Lord. -- Joel 2:30, 31

Pastor Wohlberg believes in God's love, forgiveness, and in an eternal hope when the dust settles (see Revelation 21:4). He isn't a kook who sets dates for the End of the World. His views are honest, sensible, and enlightening.

Steve Wohlberg is the Speaker/Director of White Horse Media (Priest River, Idaho) and the author of over 30 books, including The Coming Judgments of God . He has been featured in three History Channel documentaries (Secrets of the Seven Seals; Strange Rituals: Apocalypse; Armageddon Battle Plan), and has spoken by special invitation inside the Pentagon and U.S. Senate.

