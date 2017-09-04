Evangelist Alveda King: Remembering the Pain of Abortion and the Loss of Our Children in the Wake of 9/11 Memorial "Don't you see that children are GOD's best gift? The fruit of the womb his generous legacy? Like a warrior's fistful of arrows are the children of a vigorous youth. Oh, how blessed are you parents, with your quivers full of children! Your enemies don't stand a chance against you; you'll sweep them right off your doorstep." - ‭‭Psalm‬ ‭127:3-5‬ ‭MSG‬‬



ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: As the 9/11 Anniversary looms, let us not forget the loss of our unborn.



September 9th is National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. As we solemnly observe this anniversary, we must remember and repent. (2 Chronicles 7:14)



Every day over 3,000 children are aborted in America. This staggering number takes a toll on our whole nation; spirit, soul and body. In the African American community the numbers are disproportionately high due to the mission of genocide and eugenics agenda of Planned Parenthood, America's largest abortion provider. Abortion is a bad product for babies and their mothers. Abortions kill babies and hurt women.



And to make things worse, abortion providers many times seize the opportunity to exploit natural disasters, like Hurricane Harvey, by capitalizing from the pain and circumstances that these victims find themselves in, one of the most stressful times in their lives.



One particular provider, Whole Women's Health, is offering "no-cost abortions" to victims of Hurricane Harvey. So many of these people have lost their homes, personal property, and sometimes loved ones and if they take up abortion providers on their offer they will also compound their situations by grieving the death of a lost unborn child. Let's also remember, there is no such thing as a "cost-free abortion." There is always a cost. The cost is the life of the baby and the harm caused to the mother, the immediate family and the human family.



This year as we observe the memorial deaths of our aborted brothers and sisters, two of my own babies included in that number, let us pray a prayer of Repentance and commitment to never be silent, never be passive and never be forgetful until all of our brothers and sisters are protected and our nation once again becomes a nation with liberty and justice for all.



Let us encourage our President and Congress to keep the commitment to Defund Planned Parenthood.



Finally, let us pray for all in authority; our President and all leaders (1 Timothy 2:2), that we can live peacefully; and that our babies can live. God bless America.

