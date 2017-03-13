Dove- and Grammy-Nominated Artist Lucia Parker, Releases New Single, 'Supernatural'

NASHVILLE, March 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Lucia Parker, a multiple Dove and Latin Grammy-nominated artist, has released her new single titled "Supernatural" (or "Sobrenatural") in both English and Spanish on March 10th. This is the third single from Parker's forthcoming album, releasing Fall 2017. The single will be available on digital platforms for download and streaming, and joins her previously released singles, "Oh the Blood of Jesus" and "Right Now."

"Supernatural" was a collaboration with worship pastor Job Gonzalez, Lakewood Church Español, and was produced by renowned music industry veterans Steve Valdez and Isaac Doria.

"Writing this song with Lucia was a sensational experience. Even though this was our first time writing together, it just clicked because of our shared heart and passion for this generation to declare and experience God's goodness," remarked Gonzalez.

Lucia Parker has been leading worship internationally for the past 17 years. Born and raised in El Salvador, Parker had a heart for the nations at a young age. She started leading worship at her parents' church in her hometown of San Salvador at only 16 years of age, and moved to the United States in 2009 after receiving several Dove Award nominations for her work. Eight successful Spanish records later, Parker felt the call to begin songwriting and recording in English. She is now signed to Bridge Music LLC, and she continues to travel, record, write and produce songs to unite every culture, age and language.