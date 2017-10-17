Premier Pro-Life Legal Group Calls for Enforcement of Alabama Commonsense Life Saving Laws and Regulations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 16, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Tuesday, October 17, at 9:30 a.m., Catherine Glenn Foster, President and CEO of premier pro-life legal group Americans United for Life (AUL), will speak at a press conference in front of Planned Parenthood Birmingham. She will be joined by national pro-life groups Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life, Operation Rescue (OR), Christian Defense Coalition (CDC), and the Alabama pro-life community.

Press Conference Details--

When: 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Where: In front of Planned Parenthood Birmingham; 1211 27th Place South, Birmingham, AL 35205

Who: Catherine Glenn Foster, President and CEO of premier pro-life legal group Americans United for Life; joined by national pro-life groups Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life, Operation Rescue (OR), Christian Defense Coalition (CDC), and the Alabama pro-life community

Note: The 9:30 a.m. press conference will be followed by a second press conference on the steps of ADPH in Montgomery.

As the legal architect of the pro-life movement, working to ensure everyone is welcomed in life and protected in law, AUL drafted the model legislation for many of Alabama's laws and regulations regarding abortion facilities. These laws work to protect women and their unborn children from substandard, deficient abortion businesses and from the harms of abortion. Sadly, however, these laws have not been consistently enforced.

Tuesday's press conference will expose this lack of enforcement and offer concrete solutions to protect Alabama women and children, while also launching the campaign Birmingham Babies Deserve Better. National and local leaders will call for regulatory agencies to hold Planned Parenthood accountable, including by revoking this deficient facility's license.

Fr. Terry Gensemer, director of CEC for Life, reports, "A 2016 deficiency report released by the Department of Public Health reveals that Planned Parenthood fails to offer legitimate healthcare to the citizens of Alabama, or even to follow simple procedures, like sterilizing medical instruments. This just two years after Planned Parenthood had to fire their staff and close for months after employees were caught illegally selling abortion drugs out of their parking lot."

CEC for Life has helped launch similar campaigns before. Alabama's abortion businesses have a well-documented history of disregarding state laws and risking lives. CEC for Life has worked with many national organizations to expose the substandard, illegal activities of these abortion businesses to state agencies.

In 2013, a public awareness campaign resulted in the shutdown of the nefarious New Woman All Women Birmingham facility. In 2015, CEC For Life, along with The Restoration Project, worked to close down Samuel Lett's illegal abortion operation in Selma.

Gensemer says, "In both cases, the state demanded little to no accountability from these illegal clinics. Were it not for dedicated citizens placing pressure on state agencies to do their job, these dangerous operations would still be open."

Catherine Glenn Foster of Americans United for Life (AUL) adds, "The problem is not that Alabama failed to pass sound legislation to regulate healthcare facilities, to protect both women and children. State legislators have done their job. But these state agencies, ADPH in particular, do not seem to have enforced that legislation when it comes to abortion. The question is, why?"

Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, comments, "This facility has closed for months at a time. Seventeen pages of 2016 deficiencies prove they have no handle on employees and no intention of following regulations. At this point, these state agencies seem to be protecting the abortion industry over the lives of Alabama citizens." Newman is also a founding board member of the Center for Medical Progress, the organization that exposed Planned Parenthood for selling baby body parts.

The 9:30 a.m. press conference will be followed by a second press conference on the steps of ADPH in Montgomery.

Director of the Washington, DC based Christian Defense Coalition (CDC), Rev. Pat Mahoney says, "We are coming to Birmingham and Montgomery to ensure the women and children of Alabama are protected from the dangerous practices of Planned Parenthood. It is the solemn responsibility of state and governmental agencies to ensure their citizens are protected from harm and danger."