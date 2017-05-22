E.W. Jackson Endorses Ed Gillespie for Virginia Governor Contact: Molly Kaylor,



NORFOLK, Va., May 22, 2017 /



He has just endorsed Ed Gillespie for Governor. Jackson said, "I have looked at this every possible way, and I am thoroughly convinced that Ed Gillespie is by far the candidate with the best chance to bring home our first Republican statewide victory since 2009. He came within a hair's breath of pulling it off in 2014 against Mark Warner. This time he will go all the way to the Governor's mansion."



Jackson says in his letter, "Ed is working with economic conservatives, social conservatives, Tea Party activists, evangelicals and members of the business community. He has had meetings with leaders and activists in the black community, and with other minority groups. Ed is truly focused on making the Commonwealth better for all Virginians."



He also argues that Gillespie has the best chance of performing well in Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and other areas critical to a statewide victory. After being outspent 3-1, Ed won Loudoun County and Chesapeake City - crucial localities in a statewide race. Jackson is also confident that Ed will beat Northam or Periello at fundraising and mobilizing the grassroots vote.



Reflecting on jumping into a primary battle, he says, "It would have been safer for me to stay out of it, but there is too much at stake. The failure to take back the Governor's office would allow 'progressives' to become so entrenched in Virginia that it might take a generation to dislodge them. In the meantime, our citizens will suffer. We must not let this happen."



Jackson goes on to endorse "his ticket" and asks supporters to unify behind them: "As far as I am concerned, we have our ticket: Ed Gillespie for Governor, Jill Vogel for Lt. Governor and John Adams for Attorney General. Let's get behind them now, and defeat the Democrats."



