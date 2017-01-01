Faith Movement 'In God We Trust' Celebrates Trump's Proclamation for National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for 9/11 Contact: Jennifer Willingham, 615-483-4729, [email protected]



PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Friday, President Trump proclaimed September 8-10 to be "National Days of Prayer and Remembrance" for 9/11. The movement In God We Trust (IGWT) recently presented its petition to the President with more than 200,00 signatures asking for a day of prayer, fasting and repentance recognizing September 11.



In his Proclamation, Trump said, "As a Nation, we pray that the love of God and the comfort of knowing that those who perished are forever remembered brings them peace and gives them courage."



Responding to the Proclamation, Don Black, President of Cornerstone TV Network and the In God We Trust initiative, said, "We are thrilled by President Trump's Proclamation. Now, millions of Americans will join together in prayer. By humbling ourselves before Almighty God in national prayer, we will begin to redeem September 11th.



"The purpose of 'In God We Trust' is to come together as committed Christians on behalf of our nation. Therefore, throughout the weekend and on 9/11, we are and will be praying for those impacted by Hurricane Irma and for every other problem our nation is facing."



IGWT is a unique coalition of broadcasting networks, statesmen, and denominational leaders united around the message for a renewed call to intercede for America. Gov. Mike Huckabee, Alveda King, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, Jonathan Cahn, Rabbi Daniel Lapin, Kay Arthur, Andrew Wommack, Dr. Richard Lee, Gordon Robertson, Perry Stone and Dr. Pat Robertson are lending their voices to a television special titled "In God We Trust – 9/11 Triumph from Tragedy," which is being shared by Cornerstone Television Network with many other Christian broadcasting networks. This special programming may be joined via its syndicated group and live-streamed content through www.ingodwetrust.tv and www.facebook.com/CornerstoneTV.



About In God We Trust:

In God We Trust is a movement dedicated to God's Truth and seeks to reestablish the traditional biblical foundation of our founders, as presented in the U.S. Constitution.



