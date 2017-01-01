Foundation Objects to Minnesota Officials Providing Transgender Treatment to a Minor Without Informing His Mother Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law, 334-262-1245, [email protected]



MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Foundation for Moral Law, an Alabama-based nonprofit corporation that defends the strict construction of the United States Constitution as intended by its Framers and traditional family values, came to the defense of a Minnesota mother whose seventeen-year-old son was given transgender medical treatment without the mother's consent.



After Anmarie Calgaro learned that county officials had concluded that her son was emancipated and therefore arranged for and financed transgender treatment without notifying her or obtaining her permission, she sued county officials for deprivation of her parental rights without due process of law as guaranteed by the Fourteenth Amendment. After the District Court dismissed her lawsuit, she appealed to the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and the Foundation filed an amicus brief on her behalf.



Foundation President Kayla Moore expressed the Foundation's shock at the injustice done to Ms. Calgaro: "We are horrified that officials in Minnesota think they can circumvent a mother's right to the care and custody of her child. Even minor routine medical treatment requires parental consent; but transgender medical treatment permanently and irrevocably changes the parent/child relationship and can scar a child for life. This mother has every right to object, and we will not stand idly by and allow this to happen."



Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added, "Minnesota law has strict procedures for the emancipation of children. Rather than following state law, these officials negligently relied on a letter from a legal aid office claiming the child was emancipated. In so doing, they violated one of the most fundamental of all rights, the right of a parent to the care and custody of her child, a right the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed."



