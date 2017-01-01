Bott Radio Network Expands Christian Talk Radio in Nashville, Tennessee Contact: Sam Rinearson,



Ten years ago, BRN began serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee with its 50,000 watt superstation at AM 1160. Later, BRN added FM service in Nashville at 89.1 FM, in Dickson at 91.5 FM, in Clarksville at 99.5 FM, and in Gallatin at 93.9 FM. This additional new signal at 107.1 FM further strengthens BRN's FM service in Nashville.



"We are excited about this new FM signal in Nashville as it helps us reach even more people with the power of God's Word," said Rich Bott, BRN Chairman and CEO. "This is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives through Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming, day and night."



The BRN Nashville and Middle Tennessee office is under the leadership of BRN Regional Manager, Todd Payne. "This new FM station at 107.1 FM will be a blessing to many in Nashville where even more people now can hear Quality Christian Talk Radio around the clock. I'm excited about how this will benefit Nashville and Middle Tennessee families and our local business sponsors," Payne said. For more information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact BRN Regional Manager, Todd Payne, at 615-871-1160.



About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 120 radio stations reaching into 15 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN's quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at

