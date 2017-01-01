Broadcast Ministry Ambassador Shares 'Tune in Before Transmitting' Message in New Book Christians looking for opportunities to share their faith should 'listen, not lecture,' says Reach Beyond's Becky Harling



Contact: Darin Campbell,

512-785-8350



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As an ambassador for one of the world's leading Christian broadcasting ministries, Becky Harling believes in boldly proclaiming the good news of Jesus—but there is also a time for his followers to be quiet, she asserts.



Photo: In her new book, released on Aug. 1 by Bethany House Publishers, Becky Harling looks at how becoming a better listener can improve relationships at home, at work, and in the community.



"There is so much division in our world today," says the wife of Reach Beyond President Steve Harling. "We'll only be able to bridge some of those divides as we begin to really understand each other—and that begins with using our ears better. We need to listen, not lecture. Then we earn the opportunity to speak."



In her new book, How to Listen So People Will Talk: Build Stronger Communication and Deeper Connections, Becky looks at how becoming a better listener can improve relationships at home, at work, and in the community.



Released on Aug. 1 by Bethany House Publishers, the book explains the importance of being fully present with someone else, offering understanding instead of advice, asking questions, and creating a sense of safety and trust.



The author of four previous books, a speaker and certified individual and group mentor, Becky has brought her communications skills to support Reach Beyond's ministry since Steve became president in 2016.



She co-hosted the live broadcast of the June 4 International Day for the Unreached, an event promoting world evangelism among those who have yet to hear the gospel that was organized by the Alliance for the Unreached, of which Reach Beyond is a founding member.



The Harlings reside in Colorado Springs and have four children and nine grandchildren. They have served in both pastoral and international ministry. With Reach Beyond they have led spiritual life seminars for staff in different parts of the world.



A survivor of childhood sexual abuse and breast cancer, Becky draws on personal experience and biblical wisdom in her writing, teaching and mentoring. "Listening is such a lost art," she says of her new book.



"As those who claim to love and follow Jesus, we're the ones who should be leading the way and listening to people," Becky says. "But we also need to be 'global' listeners to the needs of those who have never heard the name of Jesus."



"Becky's book is so practical," said Jon Fugler, vice president of Advancement for Reach Beyond. "No theory here, but down-to-earth actions that will enhance a person's relationships on personal and professional levels. Listening is a lost art, and Becky helps us recapture it. It has certainly impacted us at Reach Beyond."



Founded in 1931, Reach Beyond is a media- and medical-based ministry with more than 1,000 staff serving in 30 countries.



Reach Beyond (www.reachbeyond.org) is a media- and medical-based evangelical ministry with operations on five continents. It spreads the message of Jesus in places that are primarily unreached or unengaged in the gospel. Reach Beyond uses media, including radio broadcasts, webcasts, social media and the distribution of solar-powered radios. It also reaches out to the needy throughout its growing network of healthcare services.



To schedule an interview with a Reach Beyond representative, contact:

Darin Campbell at (512) 785-8350 or [email protected].

Share Tweet