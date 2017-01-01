Fundraising Campaign Raises $214 Million for Biola University

Contact: Jenna Loumagne, Biola University, 562-777-4061



LA MIRADA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, Biola University announced that the ambitious fundraising effort spanning five years finished with a record-breaking fundraising sum for Biola — $214,184,605. Officially concluding on December 31, 2016, "A Soul of Conviction, A Voice of Courage: The Campaign for Biola University" was the school's largest-ever fundraising campaign in history with a goal of raising $180 million for scholarships, academic programs and buildings.



"Because of this campaign, Biola University's existing momentum has been accelerated," said President Barry H. Corey. "Physical buildings are rising on campus, online and hybrid programs are flourishing, academic centers have been established, new scholarship funds are easing the financial burden on students. And there is much more to come. The impact of this campaign will be felt for years to come."



The historic campaign launched in January 2012 with a three year "quiet phase," which netted $152 million toward the $180 million goal. On May 9, 2015, Biola publicly launched the campaign with a gala at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, the current home of the red neon "Jesus Saves" signs that originally stood atop Biola's downtown building. That night, an additional $4 million was secured for the campaign, making it the single-largest fundraising event in university history.



Among the efforts during the public phase of the campaign was a 16-city "Campaign National Tour" which took the campaign to alumni and friends across the country. Nearly 1,000 friends attended these events and contributed nearly $900,000 in gifts and pledges toward the campaign.



The campaign helped fund many key university initiatives over the last five years with the most notable being the Alton and Lydia Lim Center for Science, Technology and Health, made possible by a generous $12 million lead gift by Alton Lim. Of the total $214 million raised, $53.2 million of campaign funds are designated toward improving student affordability through endowed and restricted scholarships, $29.8 million for the Biola Fund and other current initiatives, $38.7 million for the Center for Science, Technology and Health, $18.5 million for Talbot East, $9.7 million for academic centers, $8.1 million for faculty research, $10 million for Biola's Cinema and Media Arts, $36.8 million of estate gifts, $1.2 million for athletics, $1.3 million for global partnerships and $6.7 million for other campus improvements.



Adam Morris, Vice President of Advancement, led the team of staff members who worked with donors, alumni, foundations and friends of Biola to secure donations to the campaign.



"Working on this campaign has been the highlight of my 27-year professional career in fundraising," said Morris. "I am profoundly thankful to all 20,730 households, organizations and foundations who prayerfully and financially committed to this campaign. When we set out to raise these funds, we knew it would require a miraculous provision from God, and He has indeed provided."



The successful completion of this campaign became official through a motion from the Biola Board of Trustees on January 28, 2017. The motion read:

"With glory attributed to our sovereign Lord, the Biola University Board of Trustees hereby concludes our five-year fundraising campaign, A Soul of Conviction, A Voice of Courage: The Campaign for Biola University. Furthermore, as anticipated in the Board's January 2012 motion launching the campaign, we finish this campaign having witnessed the very clear evidence of 'the miraculous hand of God in our midst.' Toward the Board approved campaign goal of $180,000,000, the Board hereby announces the closure of The Campaign for Biola University with final campaign gifts and pledges totaling $214,184,605. To God be the glory!"

For more information about the ongoing fundraising priorities and progress of Biola University, visit giving.biola.edu.