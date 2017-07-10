Where C.S. Lewis Meets CSI: Dr. Barbara Golder 'Lady Doc Lawyer' Combines Medicine, Law, and Bioethics Expertise with Catholic Teaching to Address Issues of the Day, Including Charlie Gard Award-winning Novelist draws from 40 years of front-line experiences as a Catholic Medical Examiner, Physician and Lawyer to now focus her writing and speaking from a Catholic perspective



Contact: Dr. Barbara Golder, M.D., J.D., 423-320-1739,



CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 17, 2017 /



Golder served for four years on the USCCB's National Advisory Committee and earned a National Catholic Certification in Healthcare Ethics from the National Catholic Bioethics Center. Her experience with forensic investigation and law helped lead her to creating gripping and believable mysteries with characters that are simply living their Catholic faith as life unfolds. Her highly acclaimed series, 'The Lady Doc Murders,' has received



"I use storytelling to introduce some important ideas about God and faith in a way that isn't quite so threatening to people who are not of faith," says Golder, who just released her second book in this series, 'Dying for Compassion,' published by Full Quiver Press, following 'Dying for Revenge,' which released last year.



As a Jewish convert and former Episcopalian and Methodist, Golder has appeared on EWTN's 'The Journey Home' with Marcus Grodi, 'EWTN Bookmark' with Doug Keck. Golder blogs at



Golder is the Director of Adult Faith Formation and Evangelization at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul in Chattanooga, TN and is the keynote speaker for this year's national Catholic Writers Guild Live Conference, taking place in Chicago from July 19th-21st.



