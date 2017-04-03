Word of Life to Celebrate Opening Student Center in Upstate New York April 8th

Grand opening of the Bible Institute's newest facility, the Bollback Student Life Center, in Pottersville, New York

Contact: Morgan Canclini-Mitchell, 817-944-1071

NASHVILLE, April 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Word of Life, a nondenominational Christian organization, is set for the grand opening of its 40,000-square-foot Bollback Student Life Center (BSLC) in Pottersville, NY on April 8, 2017. Named in honor of the co-founder of Word of Life, Harry Bollback, and located on Schroon Lake in the heart of the Adirondacks, the BSLC is a one-of-a-kind building featuring a modern design with lake views from the dining room, along with a coffee bar, sports cafés and multiple seminar rooms.

The Bible Institute was founded to teach students a deep understanding of the Bible and prepare them for a life of faith in whatever career or ministry path they choose. Offering up to two years of accredited post-secondary biblical studies programs, Word of Life Bible Institute enables continuing studies through a transfer of credits to many accredited Christian colleges, including Liberty University and Cedarville, among others.

"The Bollback Student Life Center will be the epicenter for student engagement at the Word of Life Bible Institute," said Roger Peace, VP of Growth Strategies for Word of Life. "Words cannot describe the excitement among Word of Life faculty, staff and students. This building is more than a building; it is a catalyst for providing environments of relational connectivity within our entire community."

The BSLC building is as functional as it is beautiful, able to serve 800 with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen. The Café and Snack Shack spaces are a welcome respite for students looking to connect with their peers or enjoy a vibrant place to study beyond the classroom. The building combines usable, comfortable, spacious interiors with a low exterior profile and earthy features such as a timber frame structure, stone veneer, and polished concrete, all of which dovetail with the Adirondack landscape.

"I cannot help but think that the Bollback Student Life Center will be a positive influence in a prospective student's choice to attend Word of Life," remarked Guy Williams, Director of Business Development for Raymond David Construction Management, which has overseen the construction project since 2015.

Word of Life also offers world-class youth and family camps in New York and Florida, which have been featured on Fox & Friends for the past few years. In addition, Word of Life conducts REVERB youth lock-ins around the country for students to experience a professional sports game, an all-night gathering with their friends and a sharing of the gospel message.

For more information on Word of Life and the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Bollback Student Life Center, visit wol.org