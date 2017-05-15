Religious Freedom and Human Rights Advocates to Pray and Peacefully Risk Arrest in Front of White House During the President of Turkey's Visit There this Tuesday Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, May 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A group of religious freedom and human rights advocates will be calling for the immediate release of American Pastor, Rev. Andrew Brunson, who has been unjustly imprisoned in Turkey for seven months for his Christian faith.



The group will have a news conference on Tuesday, May 16, at 12:30 P.M. on Pennsylvania Ave. in front of the White House.



Advocates will then kneel on the sidewalk in front of the of the White House while praying for the release of Rev. Brunson, with some peacefully risking arrest to stand in solidarity with Rev. Brunson while President Trump meets with Turkish President Erdoğan.



They will also be urging President Trump to demand the immediate release of Rev. Brunson and call for President Erdoğan to respect religious freedom and human rights in his nation.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, principal organizer of the vigil and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and pastor of Church on the Hill, states; "Hebrews 13:3 says; 'Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.' We are gathering at the White House first to pray for the immediate release of Pastor Andrew Brunson who has been unjustly imprisoned in Turkey for his Christian faith.



"Next, we are calling on President Trump to boldly embrace religious freedom and in face to face discussions with President Erdoğan, demand the immediate release of Pastor Brunson. We will also be calling for Turkey to ensure religious freedom and human rights for all and end persecution and intimidation of Christians and other religious minorities.



"Finally, some of us will be peacefully be risking arrest on the public sidewalk in front of the White House to stand in solidarity with Pastor Brunson. We believe it is a powerful 'prophetic witness' to have Christians in jail while President Trump meets with President Erdoğan. We want to send a clear message that we have not forgotten our precious brother nor the millions of Christians around the world who are being persecuted for the their faith." For more information or interviews call:



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741

