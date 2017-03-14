Perforated Uterus Led to Death of Michigan Planned Parenthood Abortion Patient [email protected] Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; both with Operation Rescue



After a delay of over eight months, the Calhoun County Medical Examiner's autopsy report is filled with strategic redactions that obscure the most pertinent parts of the report, including most of the cause of death determination.



In fact, just reading the redacted autopsy report, submitted by Elizabeth A. Douglas, MD, one would never know that an abortion was involved, much less Planned Parenthood.



While important information in the autopsy report was blacked out to remove any mention of an abortion, the toxicology reports noting trace amounts of Methadone and other pain/anti-convulsant drugs was left completely unredacted.



"It is my opinion that there is an effort on the part of the Calhoun County Medical Examiner's office to protect Planned Parenthood while wrongly blaming Erwin-Sheppard for her own death," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "The way the autopsy report is censored, it falsely leads one to believe that unprescribed drugs caused her death, while the fact that her uterus was perforated is completely expunged from the record. Planned Parenthood corruption appears to have infiltrated the Medical Examiner's office."



