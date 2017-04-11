Christian Doctors Association Lauds Appointment of Sam Brownback as Religious Freedom Ambassador Contact: Margie Shealy,

Christian Medical Association,

423-341-4254



WASHINGTON, July 28, 2017 /



CMA Vice President for Government Relations Jonathan Imbody said, "Having worked for many years with Gov. Brownback when he served as a US Senator from 1996-2011, I saw up close his commitment to the unalienable right of every person to worship, serve and honor God according to conscience.



"As a person of deep faith who respects persons of all faiths and persuasions, Gov. Brownback brings to this role an empathy, understanding and passion that will advance religious freedom abroad and also serve as an example at home, where religious freedom faces new and significant challenges. This appointment is a tremendous encouragement for religious freedom advocates everywhere, and most importantly, serves as a signal of new hope for persons of faith enduring persecution and oppression."



The Pew Research Foundation has



Through the Christian Medical Association, Mr. Imbody directs Freedom2Care, which focuses on freedoms of faith, conscience and speech in the US.

