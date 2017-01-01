The Christian Planner Reaches Thousands in Three Months

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- You need to make it to your son's soccer game by 5pm, have dinner on the table for your family in an hour, wait a minute, can you squeeze in a 30 minute workout before you finish up the presentation you have to give at work tomorrow? You got this – did you forget anything?

We all have busy lives and sometimes we lose sight of Christ. Victor Delacruz can relate.

After 4 years of military service, Victor moved to Manhattan in 2014 to chase his dream as a jazz musician. The pressures of the Big Apple quickly got to him and depression soon followed. The anxiety caused by the pressure to be successful was suffocating.

He thought diving deeper into the spectacles of the city and trying new things would help, but becoming busier only made matters worse. He was lost.

The solution came to him when he realized he needed a pragmatic way to integrate God into his daily spiritual life. With a blank notebook, he designed a system that kept him on track with his personal and spiritual goals.



"As funny as it seems to people, tracking how many days you pray every week actually does work," Victor says. Victor then realized he wanted to help others do the same thing.

He developed The Christian Planner and within three months of its launch it reached thousands across the United States. The company also has a Christian Planner Family Facebook Group of over 2,000 users, to share planner tips and support.

The project is self-funded, simple, inspiring and it continues to grow fast.

Here is a lineup of products launching this year:





• 2017-2018 Christian Planner Academic Version (Middle School-College)

• Christian Planner Canvas Journal





A percentage of all proceeds will be donated to charities dedicated homeless veterans and Christians in war-torn regions. Visit christianplanner.com to get your copy today.