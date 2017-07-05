NCCW One of Convocation of Catholic Leaders' Sponsors



WASHINGTON, July 5, 2017 /



"This gathering emphasized that our ethnicity, marital status or position in the Church should not divide us. We are all Catholics and they will know us by our love and joy. Jesus is the source and summit of our faith," noted Sheila Hopkins, NCCW President.



NCCW officers and Council women came from around the country, many with their diocesan delegations. NCCW displayed resources and publications along with membership information. NCCW's mission is to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service.



To interview Sheila Hopkins, please call 850-570-7061 or email

Contact: Sheila Hopkins, National Council of Catholic Women , 850-570-7061, [email protected] WASHINGTON, July 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Catholic leaders from around the country—an estimated 150 bishops and more than 3,500 attendees representing dioceses, movements and organizations, including the National Council of Catholic Women—attended the Convocation of Catholic Leaders: Living the Joy of the Gospel in Orlando, Florida July 1-4, 2017. Under the leadership of the U.S. Catholic bishops, the four-day gathering engaged Catholic leaders in strategic discussions regarding new approaches to as well as successful models for forming missionary disciples. Inspired by Pope Francis' Evangelii Gaudium, attendees were both equipped and energized to bring the Good News to today's society."This gathering emphasized that our ethnicity, marital status or position in the Church should not divide us. We are all Catholics and they will know us by our love and joy. Jesus is the source and summit of our faith," noted Sheila Hopkins, NCCW President.NCCW officers and Council women came from around the country, many with their diocesan delegations. NCCW displayed resources and publications along with membership information. NCCW's mission is to support, empower and educate all Catholic women in spirituality, leadership and service.To interview Sheila Hopkins, please call 850-570-7061 or email [email protected] . For more information visit www.nccw.org . Photos on file.

Share Tweet