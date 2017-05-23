New Video Gives Memorial Day a Biblical Context; Produced by Award-winning Christian Company Contact: Kim Kent, Heirloom Audio, 815-259-0137, [email protected]



THOMSON, Ill., May 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The executive producer of an award-winning Christian audio adventure series has produced an inspirational Memorial Day tribute video that remembers America's fallen while urging the nation to return to the true source of history: Christ.



Bill Heid, an entrepreneur and the executive producer of Heirloom Audio Productions, said he made the video to put Memorial Day in its true context. Fifteen percent of sales from some of his companies' most popular products will go toward four charities: The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US (VFW), AMVETS, Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and the Patriot Guard Riders.

The nine-minute video is free to use for the next week in churches and Memorial Day functions.



"This Memorial Day, let's take some time to focus on those who have served our country," Heid said. "But let's also remember that without a biblical context, Memorial Day becomes void of any real meaning."



The video can be viewed or downloaded for free at TheLostSecretsOfMemorialDay.com. A license is not needed to show it in public.



"Frankly, with so much strife and division in our country, there's never been a better time for this message," Heid said.



Heirloom Audio Productions, which was founded by Heid, produces audio adventures that bring Christian heroes from history to life.



The company won three Voice Arts Awards last year, including Outstanding Production, for The Dragon And The Raven, which chronicles how King Alfred the Great (849-899) led an army that beat the barbaric Vikings, saved the English lands and brought the country back to God. It starred Helen George (Call The Midwife), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones), Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who, The Hobbit), John Bell (The Hobbit), Brian Blessed (Star Wars, Tarzan, King Lear) and Katherine Kellgren (award-winning narrator).



Heirloom Audio just released its eighth CD, Captain Bayley's Heir, which follows a story about the California gold rush.



The company's CDs feature top actors and actresses, along with original musical scores and sound effects, detailing the stories of Christian heroes from history. Each drama includes two CDs and spans more than two hours.



Heid is available for interviews to discuss the video and other topics, including how one of his relatives climbed a 20-foot flagpole during World War II to take down a Nazi flag.

