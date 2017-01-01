Jewish and Christian Leaders Come Together in Jerusalem as the Nations Unite in Prayer for Peace Contact: Stephen Jenks,



Started in 2002, and co-chaired by Evangelical Christian leaders Rev. Robert Stearns, Dr. Jack W. Hayford, and Dr. Paul Cedar, the DPPJ is a movement calling believers to intercede for the city God calls His own and to invoke God's blessing, purposes, and provision upon all of Jerusalem's people. On Sunday, October 1, believers on six continents gathered in remote villages and sprawling metropolises, in grass huts and ornate cathedrals to lift their voice in obedience to Psalm 122:6.



Broadcast by GOD TV to 300 million viewers in 192 nations, people were also able to participate in the special Jerusalem DPPJ Celebration - hosted by Eagles' Wings Founder / Executive Director Rev. Robert Stearns at the Tayelet Haas Promenade overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.



Some of the speakers included: Member of Knesset Robert Ilatov, Member of Knesset Rabbi Yehuda Glick; Joshua Reinstein, Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation; David Nekrutman, Executive Director of the Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation (CJCUC); Rabbi Dr. Dovid Refson, Founder of the Neve College for Women in Jerusalem; Pastor Rusty Nelson, Senior Pastor of Rock Family Worship Center; and Dr. Jürgen Buhler of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.



Pastor Rusty Nelson, speaking about how special it was to be a part of this gathering, said, "My father brought me to Israel when I was just sixteen years old. He raised me to understand the importance of loving and praying for the land and people of Israel. I am very thankful that we get to stand here today and stand with believers around the world praying for Jerusalem."



Referring to the annual prayer gathering in Jerusalem, Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick exclaimed, "This event is so moving for every one of us here in Jerusalem."



Member of Knesset Robert Ilatov, Chairman of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, referencing the recent United Nations resolutions denying any historic Jewish presence in Jerusalem, stated, "The question of Jerusalem is a matter of truth. It is a biblical issue. We have to believe the Bible that says Jerusalem is the eternal, undivided capital of Israel."



Dr. Jürgen Buehler explained, "It is special that we are here praying for this city today, as this year we are celebrating fifty years since Jerusalem was reunified under Israeli leadership."



Referencing this unity, Rabbi Dovid Refson declared, "The unification of Jerusalem cannot come about by conquest and not by political machinations but only by the word of God coming to all of us."



Orthodox Jewish leader David Nekrutman, as he stood with Rev. Stearns, said, "I would have never thought that a Christian would stand side by side with a Jew; that is a move of the Holy Spirit."



As the gathering culminated with an extended time of worship and prayer led by Christian leaders from throughout Israel, Rev. Stearns affirmed, "We believe prayer makes a difference, and it is a privilege to offer prayer for God's peace in Jerusalem from this holy city."



Throughout the 24 hours of October 1st, hundreds of believers from around the world participated in a 24-Hour DPPJ Prayer Conference Call hosted by greatercalling.org. Callers representing many states in the U.S. were joined by believers from the nations, praying a total of 20,985 combined minutes of prayer, which is the equivalent to one person praying for the peace of Jerusalem non-stop for more than 27 days.



