Father d'Escoto was ordained on June 10, 1961 at Maryknoll, New York. His mission assignments included numerous programs for the poor people during his many years of service in Chile. Father d'Escoto worked closely with the people to assist them with legal aid, community organization and leadership training. He also served for 10 years as director of the Maryknoll Social Communications Department in New York, where he founded Orbis Books, the publishing division of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers.



At several times during his mission work, Father d'Escoto was released from his Maryknoll assignments to serve, first, as foreign minister in the Nicaraguan government and, second, as president of the United Nations General Assembly. He retired during 2002 and became a member of the Maryknoll Senior Missioner Community with residency in Nicaragua.



The Maryknoll Society has expressed its condolences to Father d'Escoto's family and friends, citing his dedication during a lifetime of service to the poor and marginalized, to the preservation of God's creation and to world peace.



Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.



Memorial donations in Father d'Escoto's name may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545.



The Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers follow Jesus in serving the poor and others in need in more than 20 countries that include the U.S. All Catholics are called to mission through baptism and confirmation, and Maryknoll's mission education outreach in parishes and schools throughout the country engages U.S. Catholics in mission through vocations, prayer, donations and as volunteers. Maryknoll missioners share God's love and the Gospel in combating poverty, providing healthcare, building communities and promoting human rights.



Follow Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers on Twitter at

