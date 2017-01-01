EWTN to Broadcast Two Historical Events for 100th Fatima Anniversary: Historical Candlelight Rosary Procession & Worldwide Children's Holy Hour at National Basilica



As Mother Angelica always said: "Don't miss the opportunity!" Contact: Connie Schneider, 651-776-0363, [email protected] WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On October 13, the 100-year anniversary of the final apparition of Fatima, often referred to as "The Day the Sun Danced, His Excellency Donald Cardinal Wuerl will lead an Historic Candlelight Rosary Procession and a Prayer of Entrustment for individuals and families to Our Lady of Fatima's Immaculate Heart. The Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) will broadcast the event LIVE at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, to over 140 nations.Fr. Mitch Pacwa, S.J., EWTN host, in a special video invitation is encouraging all people to participate in this special event. The video is 2 1/2 minutes long, but well worth watching and promoting.Earlier that day, at 10:00 a.m. ET, EWTN will broadcast the 15th annual Worldwide Children's Eucharistic Holy Hour from the Basilica. This annual event spiritually unites the children of the world before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, making reparation to console Jesus and to pray for their families, countries and the world. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, Director of the Association of Marian Helpers of the Immaculate Conception, will preside at the Holy Hour and his video invitation encourages all Catholic schools, home schools and families, to participate.Connie Schneider, Event Director said, "Gather your families, wherever you are on the evening of October 13th, if possible, tune in to EWTN, light a candle, pray the Rosary and the prayer of Entrustment, spiritually uniting with Cardinal Wuerl. We hope Catholics worldwide will join in from their dioceses, parishes, homes, nursing homes…everywhere!" She encourages everyone to ask their pastor to gather the parishioners, to video stream EWTN's broadcast into their parish, and be a part of this event. Family Entrustment Pamphlet is available to help students and families to follow along with the prayers of this special event. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to this 501(c)3 religious organization. Please visit FatimaCandlelightCelebration.org to donate to help us with the expenses of these events.As Mother Angelica always said: "Don't miss the opportunity!"

