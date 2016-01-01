Parables and Truli.com Reach a Content Distribution Agreement



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2016 /



As a result of this agreement, Truli.com audience now has access to Parables' robust collection of uplifting Christian movies and series, captivating documentaries, educational children's programming and acclaimed original productions.



"We are very excited that Parables is now available on Truli.com, allowing its viewers to now watch On Demand movies from Parables and to subscribe to Parables' monthly subscription service," said Bob Higley, CEO Parables and Upliftv.



"A partnership between Parables and Truli makes sense. Both Truli and Parables provide families with an alternative to traditional network television. Our partnership creates the perfect combination of faith and family-friendly programming options and a large selection of full-length feature films," stated Michael Jay Solomon, Founder and Chairman of Truli Media Corporation.



"Parables is synonymous with high-quality family entertainment, as is Truli. We consider the partnership with Parables to be an important milestone for Truli," added Paul Crouch Jr., Vice President of Truli.



Truli.com is an internet destination offering inspirational family entertainment and featuring a media library with thousands of on-demand videos and streaming content in English and Spanish.



Truli.com subscribers now have access to dozens of Parables' faith-based movies, including: 2 to Tangle, Another Perfect Stranger, Clancy, Cowboys of Faith, In the Mirror, Figure in the Forrest, Nathalie's Rose, Nikki and the Perfect Stranger, The Perfect Gift, The Perfect Stranger, The Heart of Texas, Two Brothers, among others.



Parables is owned and operated by Olympusat. For more information about Parables please visit:



Olympusat – Editorial Contact:

Jesus Piñango

561-249-5228

[email protected]



For more information about Truli Media Corporation, please visit:

Maureen Brichetto

Truli – Editorial Contact:

469-855-9788

[email protected] Contact: Jesus Pinango, 561-249-5228, [email protected] WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Parables, the 24/7 network that delivers thought-provoking and inspiring faith-based entertainment, announced a content distribution agreement with Truli.com, a family-friendly website featuring thousands of On-demand videos and streaming content in English and Spanish.As a result of this agreement, Truli.com audience now has access to Parables' robust collection of uplifting Christian movies and series, captivating documentaries, educational children's programming and acclaimed original productions."We are very excited that Parables is now available on Truli.com, allowing its viewers to now watch On Demand movies from Parables and to subscribe to Parables' monthly subscription service," said Bob Higley, CEO Parables and Upliftv."A partnership between Parables and Truli makes sense. Both Truli and Parables provide families with an alternative to traditional network television. Our partnership creates the perfect combination of faith and family-friendly programming options and a large selection of full-length feature films," stated Michael Jay Solomon, Founder and Chairman of Truli Media Corporation."Parables is synonymous with high-quality family entertainment, as is Truli. We consider the partnership with Parables to be an important milestone for Truli," added Paul Crouch Jr., Vice President of Truli.Truli.com is an internet destination offering inspirational family entertainment and featuring a media library with thousands of on-demand videos and streaming content in English and Spanish.Truli.com subscribers now have access to dozens of Parables' faith-based movies, including: 2 to Tangle, Another Perfect Stranger, Clancy, Cowboys of Faith, In the Mirror, Figure in the Forrest, Nathalie's Rose, Nikki and the Perfect Stranger, The Perfect Gift, The Perfect Stranger, The Heart of Texas, Two Brothers, among others.Parables is owned and operated by Olympusat. For more information about Parables please visit: parables.tv Olympusat – Editorial Contact:Jesus Piñango561-249-5228For more information about Truli Media Corporation, please visit: truli.com Maureen BrichettoTruli – Editorial Contact:469-855-9788