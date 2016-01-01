Statement from National Hispanic Director of the United States National Prayer Council and Global Advisor, Commissioner, Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross



TULSA, Okla., Dec. 30, 2016 /



"It is with deep gratitude that I express my thanks to Chancellor Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers and founder of iChange Nations for the prestigious award and appointment as the Goodwill Ambassador representing Latin America," said Ambassador, Dr. D'Ross



Golden Rule World Peace Ambassador and Founder and President of iChange Nations™, Dr. Clyde Rivers, is proud to announce the important accomplishments of Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross. Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative, an initiative before the United Nations working toward world peace through the Golden Rule International.



The Golden Rule International Award is now established in 120 nations of the world. This organization seeks out top achievers that live the Golden Rule in their everyday life. This is a new global ethic that the leadership of the Golden Rule International Award, Patron, former President of Ethiopia, Girma Wolde and Ambassador Mussie Hailu have embraced and are promoting globally. Golden Rule International is also affiliated with the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI), African Union, the United Nations as well as the United Religions Initiative (URI) an Interfaith Peace organization seeking world peace.



Golden Rule World Peace Ambassador, Dr. Clyde Rivers, stated that "Dr. Lydia Gonzales-D'Ross has displayed the strong leadership, heart and compassion towards others that exemplifies the Golden Rule, 'Treat others the way you want to be treated.'" Ambassador Clyde Rivers recently bestowed upon Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross the Golden Rule International Award from the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative, for her life's humanitarian work across Latin America and the world.



Dr. Gonzales-D'Ross also needs to be acknowledge for another highly esteemed education award presented her. She received an Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International. Chief Chancellor of United Graduate College and Seminary International, Professor Clyde Rivers has bestowed the prestigious Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities upon Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross. According to the institution's standards, Lydia received the degree due to evidence that she has "served humanity well by (her) work with the Hispanic culture both in America and worldwide. And has proven her working knowledge in the area of Philosophy in Humanities. United Graduate College and Seminary International has a 'Skills and Philosophy' standard for their Honorary Degrees. They believe that the person that has done the work and created the philosophy behind it is as worthy of a doctorate degree as someone that has done research and reported on that research for what the world considers an earned degree. UGCSI believes in the proof of knowledge through experience. The United Graduate College and Seminary International was founded in 1982, is accredited through Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).



For more information regarding the entities in this release, contact



Information Links:

goldenruledrrivers.blogspot.com

unitedgraduatecollegeandseminaryintl.com Contact: Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross, 918-430-8350TULSA, Okla., Dec. 30, 2016 / Christian Newswire / -- Statement from National Hispanic Director of the United States National Prayer Council and Global Advisor, Commissioner, Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross. D'Ross also serves on the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women board of directors, International Women in Emergency Management National Governor Prayer Team and Oklahoma Women Coalition board of directors."It is with deep gratitude that I express my thanks to Chancellor Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers and founder of iChange Nations for the prestigious award and appointment as the Goodwill Ambassador representing Latin America," said Ambassador, Dr. D'RossGolden Rule World Peace Ambassador and Founder and President of iChange Nations™, Dr. Clyde Rivers, is proud to announce the important accomplishments of Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross. Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative, an initiative before the United Nations working toward world peace through the Golden Rule International.The Golden Rule International Award is now established in 120 nations of the world. This organization seeks out top achievers that live the Golden Rule in their everyday life. This is a new global ethic that the leadership of the Golden Rule International Award, Patron, former President of Ethiopia, Girma Wolde and Ambassador Mussie Hailu have embraced and are promoting globally. Golden Rule International is also affiliated with the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI), African Union, the United Nations as well as the United Religions Initiative (URI) an Interfaith Peace organization seeking world peace.Golden Rule World Peace Ambassador, Dr. Clyde Rivers, stated that "Dr. Lydia Gonzales-D'Ross has displayed the strong leadership, heart and compassion towards others that exemplifies the Golden Rule, 'Treat others the way you want to be treated.'" Ambassador Clyde Rivers recently bestowed upon Dr. Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross the Golden Rule International Award from the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative, for her life's humanitarian work across Latin America and the world.Dr. Gonzales-D'Ross also needs to be acknowledge for another highly esteemed education award presented her. She received an Honorary Doctorate from United Graduate College and Seminary International. Chief Chancellor of United Graduate College and Seminary International, Professor Clyde Rivers has bestowed the prestigious Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Humanities upon Lydia Gonzalez-D'Ross. According to the institution's standards, Lydia received the degree due to evidence that she has "served humanity well by (her) work with the Hispanic culture both in America and worldwide. And has proven her working knowledge in the area of Philosophy in Humanities. United Graduate College and Seminary International has a 'Skills and Philosophy' standard for their Honorary Degrees. They believe that the person that has done the work and created the philosophy behind it is as worthy of a doctorate degree as someone that has done research and reported on that research for what the world considers an earned degree. UGCSI believes in the proof of knowledge through experience. The United Graduate College and Seminary International was founded in 1982, is accredited through Worldwide Accreditation Commission of Christian Educational Institutions (WWAC).For more information regarding the entities in this release, contact [email protected] Information Links: