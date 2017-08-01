Historic Breakthrough in Biblical Prophecy Confirms the Great Sign of Revelation 12 Taking Place in September 2017 Contact: Jamison Broome, Lay Evangelist,



CRESTVIEW, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017 /



The discussion and anticipation has literally taken the world of biblical prophecy by storm, with many calling it the most prophetic event since May 14, 1948 when the modern State of Israel was reborn. Still, others consider this Great Sign in the heavens a divine revelation dating back to creation itself.



Thousands of websites, articles, books, videos, and Facebook groups have united the online Christian community world-wide in heralding the soon return of Jesus Christ. But haven't we been here before? So why all the fuss this time around?



In short, this prophetic sign—which was sealed up on the INSIDE of the seven-sealed book—was revealed to Christ by God the Father Himself after He fulfilled His earthly mission and ascended back to heaven. This GREAT SIGN in the sun, moon, and stars constitutes: "the REVELATION of Jesus Christ that GOD GAVE UNTO HIM to show unto His servant things that must SOON TAKE PLACE, and He sent and SIGNIFIED IT by His angel unto his servant John" (Revelation 1:1).



In "The Final Harbinger," author Jamison Broome details a prophetic journey that began in the spring of 2014 and shares over 3.5 years (7000 hours) of intense biblical study and research into one of the most fascinating and symbolic passages of the entire Bible. Presented in great detail whilst upholding the highest regard for Scripture, "The Final Harbinger" contains unprecedented BIBLICAL, SCIENTIFIC, and ARCHAEOLOGICAL confirmation surrounding the Great Sign of Revelation 12.



Could this be the "Star of Bethlehem" heralding Christ's second coming?



In the Olivet Discourse, Jesus foretold of "great signs from heaven" and "signs in the sun, moon, and stars" (Luke 21:11, 25). Even more astounding, however, is the convergence of the Great Sign of Revelation 12 with other prophetic signs found on the earth.



Author Jamison Broome describes this discovery stating: "this whole thing is a miracle 6000 years in the making. The 'Great Sign' of Revelation 12 aligning with the 'Great Pyramid' and 'Great Sphinx' in September 2017 is the fulfillment of the ALTAR and PILLAR in the land of Egypt prophesied in Isaiah 19:19-20. To understand the convergence of these prophetic signs signaling the time of the end, we have to go all the way back to the beginning—back to Genesis 1:1 when God created the HEAVENS and the EARTH. These three 'GREAT' signs prove the very existence of God and show that He has literally "declared the end from the beginning, and from ANCIENT TIMES things not yet done (Isaiah 46:10)."



Chapter excerpts from "The Final Harbinger" are available via

Contact: Jamison Broome, Lay Evangelist, Revelation 12 Ministries , 850-902-8459, [email protected] CRESTVIEW, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- One of the hottest topics trending on Google this year has been the Great Astronomic Sign of Revelation 12 . This grand celestial song and dance is set to occur between September 21-23, 2017 in conjunction with the annual Jewish Feast of Trumpets (Rosh Hashanah).The discussion and anticipation has literally taken the world of biblical prophecy by storm, with many calling it the most prophetic event since May 14, 1948 when the modern State of Israel was reborn. Still, others consider this Great Sign in the heavens a divine revelation dating back to creation itself.Thousands of websites, articles, books, videos, and Facebook groups have united the online Christian community world-wide in heralding the soon return of Jesus Christ. But haven't we been here before? So why all the fuss this time around?In short, this prophetic sign—which was sealed up on the INSIDE of the seven-sealed book—was revealed to Christ by God the Father Himself after He fulfilled His earthly mission and ascended back to heaven. This GREAT SIGN in the sun, moon, and stars constitutes: "the REVELATION of Jesus Christ that GOD GAVE UNTO HIM to show unto His servant things that must SOON TAKE PLACE, and He sent and SIGNIFIED IT by His angel unto his servant John" (Revelation 1:1).In "The Final Harbinger," author Jamison Broome details a prophetic journey that began in the spring of 2014 and shares over 3.5 years (7000 hours) of intense biblical study and research into one of the most fascinating and symbolic passages of the entire Bible. Presented in great detail whilst upholding the highest regard for Scripture, "The Final Harbinger" contains unprecedented BIBLICAL, SCIENTIFIC, and ARCHAEOLOGICAL confirmation surrounding the Great Sign of Revelation 12.Could this be the "Star of Bethlehem" heralding Christ's second coming?In the Olivet Discourse, Jesus foretold of "great signs from heaven" and "signs in the sun, moon, and stars" (Luke 21:11, 25). Even more astounding, however, is the convergence of the Great Sign of Revelation 12 with other prophetic signs found on the earth.Author Jamison Broome describes this discovery stating: "this whole thing is a miracle 6000 years in the making. The 'Great Sign' of Revelation 12 aligning with the 'Great Pyramid' and 'Great Sphinx' in September 2017 is the fulfillment of the ALTAR and PILLAR in the land of Egypt prophesied in Isaiah 19:19-20. To understand the convergence of these prophetic signs signaling the time of the end, we have to go all the way back to the beginning—back to Genesis 1:1 when God created the HEAVENS and the EARTH. These three 'GREAT' signs prove the very existence of God and show that He has literally "declared the end from the beginning, and from ANCIENT TIMES things not yet done (Isaiah 46:10)."Chapter excerpts from "The Final Harbinger" are available via secure PDF download

Share Tweet