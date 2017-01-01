Releases Today -- NY Times Best-Selling Author Jonathan Cahn Debuts 'The Paradigm' 'The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times' May Be Cahn's Most Astounding Book Yet



NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Cahn is releasing his much-anticipated new book today titled, "The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times" (Purchase at www.TheParadigmMystery.com). The book may be Rabbi Cahn's most astonishing yet by uncovering the hidden story and mystery behind the news of our times.



Cahn, who caused a stir throughout America and the globe with the release of his instant New York Times bestseller "The Harbinger," which sold over 2 million copies, followed that earth-shattering work with "The Mystery of the Shemitah" and "The Book of Mysteries," also New York Times bestsellers. In fact, the mysteries of the immensely popular "The Harbinger" continue and are intertwined with the mysteries of "The Paradigm."



"The revelation of 'The Paradigm' is so explosive that I was almost reluctant to put it on paper," Cahn said. "At the same time, I believe it is crucial that we realize what's happening, the underlying force that is affecting current events and every one of our lives to this day. The revelations contained in 'The Paradigm' are sure to stun, startle, confound and amaze. One thing is certain—once the veil is removed, one will never see the world the same way again."



"The Paradigm" addresses these powerful questions: Is it possible there exists an ancient master blueprint that lies behind current events and the rise and fall of leaders and governments that reveals our future?



Could events that transpired almost 3,000 years ago be determining the news of modern times, and with it, the issues of our lives?



Is it possible that an ancient mystery, a paradigm from almost 3,000 years ago, reveals and determines not only the American presidency, but also the timing of current events—in some cases even down to the exact dates?



Could the ancient paradigm have pinpointed the exact date of 9/11 before anyone had any idea? Could it have determined the exact years of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Osama bin Laden, Donald Trump and others?



And what does the ancient paradigm say about what is yet to come—our future? Could it even contain a warning critical for this hour and crucial for all to hear? "The Paradigm" is published by Frontline, an imprint of Charisma House.

