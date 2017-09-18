Parental Rights Regarding Controversial Topics Such as Gender Identity Need to be Addressed at Tonight's Rocklin Academy School Board Meeting MEDIA ADVISORY



Contact: Karen England, Capitol Resource Institute, 916-212-5607, [email protected]



ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- What: Rocklin Academy Family of Schools Board Meeting



When: Monday, September 18, 2017

4:30 p.m. (public session begins at 6:00 p.m.)



Where: Rocklin Event Center Ballroom

2650 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677



Tonight at 4:30 p.m., Rocklin Academy Family of Schools School Board will come to session. The open session will begin at approximately 6:00 p.m.



On the agenda is a policy the administration is proposing in an attempt to quiet parents. From CRI's communications with parents, and review of the policy, this policy will not be satisfactory. Parents and community members have made it known that they intend to attend the school board meeting to promote a parent-friendly policy which includes an opt out option for materials relating to controversial topics, such as gender identity.



This story has been covered extensively in the media. Karen England is available to provide comment as well as assist media in connecting with parents who will be available for comment.

