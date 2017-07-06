Sharefaith Announces 2017 Top 20 Theological Schools or Seminaries in the U.S. Contact:



MEDFORD, Ore., July 6, 2017 /



"We've assembled a list that covers a broad spectrum," says Sharefaith's CEO, Hein van Wyk. "The Association of Theological Schools has more than 250 member schools in the United States and Canada, so narrowing it down can really help the search process."



As a leader in providing church curriculum, website and graphic solutions, and ongoing education for pastors all around the U.S. and world, Sharefaith is in a strong position to provide insight into pastoral training, including this top list of theological schools and seminaries.



Geography and personal convenience play important roles in a person's selection process. However, the Sharefaith list encourages those looking at schools to reach beyond these reasons to discover other choices that provide opportunities to spend time in preparation, discover new circles of influence, engage in rich discussions, and plan for where God's calling in a new context.



The Sharefaith list includes both Duke Divinity School and Dallas Theological Seminary, for example, because there are two kinds of students looking at seminaries, those pursuing a scholarly path and those looking to be pastors. Others on the list include Boston University School of Theology, Fuller Theological Seminary, Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Moody Bible Institute, and The University of Chicago Divinity School.



Sharefaith Inc. serves nearly 120,000 churches and pastors, worldwide. As the leading provider of church graphics and websites, it provides pastors with scalable outreach tools to grow their congregation and Gospel impact.

Contact: Sharefaith Inc. , 888-317-4018MEDFORD, Ore., July 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Sharefaith, award-winning creator of easy, affordable, all-in-one church tools to engage and grow members with resources such as church websites, website migration, church mobile apps, 80,000 church graphics & worship media, worship presentation software, Sunday School & VBS Bible lessons, and online giving and donations platforms, announced its annual list of the Top 20 Theological Schools or Seminaries in the U.S., available now in the Sharefaith Online Magazine "We've assembled a list that covers a broad spectrum," says Sharefaith's CEO, Hein van Wyk. "The Association of Theological Schools has more than 250 member schools in the United States and Canada, so narrowing it down can really help the search process."As a leader in providing church curriculum, website and graphic solutions, and ongoing education for pastors all around the U.S. and world, Sharefaith is in a strong position to provide insight into pastoral training, including this top list of theological schools and seminaries.Geography and personal convenience play important roles in a person's selection process. However, the Sharefaith list encourages those looking at schools to reach beyond these reasons to discover other choices that provide opportunities to spend time in preparation, discover new circles of influence, engage in rich discussions, and plan for where God's calling in a new context.The Sharefaith list includes both Duke Divinity School and Dallas Theological Seminary, for example, because there are two kinds of students looking at seminaries, those pursuing a scholarly path and those looking to be pastors. Others on the list include Boston University School of Theology, Fuller Theological Seminary, Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Moody Bible Institute, and The University of Chicago Divinity School.Sharefaith Inc. serves nearly 120,000 churches and pastors, worldwide. As the leading provider of church graphics and websites, it provides pastors with scalable outreach tools to grow their congregation and Gospel impact.

Share Tweet