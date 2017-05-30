Pope Francis Introduces the Essential Resource for the Most Read Book in the World The latest title in the YOUCAT series helps readers better understand the Bible



Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276,



SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2017 /



"You are holding something divine in your hands: a book that is like fire!" Francis says in the preface of the YOUCAT BIBLE. "... A book through which God speaks."



The YOUCAT BIBLE features the creative elements of the YOUCAT youth catechism and the DOCAT social teaching handbook. It's filled with engaging photos, clever and fun illustrations by YOUCAT's award-winning designer, insightful sidebar quotes from great thinkers, Catholic saints and leaders, past and present, and young people living their faith today. It also includes an index of biblical names, terms and topics, as well as 10 helpful suggestions on how to read the Bible.



Based on the popular Revised Standard Version, Second Catholic Edition of the Ignatius Bible, the YOUCAT BIBLE carefully abridges the biblical text to help young people to follow the "story" of the Bible.



For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Father Joseph Fessio, founder and editor of Ignatius Press, or Mark Brumley, president and CEO of Ignatius Press, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276, [email protected] SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Bible is unique. It's the most widely circulated book in the world. And no other book in human history has had a greater influence on the world, yet many Catholics don't read the Bible. There now is a resource to help Catholics digest the Bible and develop a deeper reverence for it: The YOUCAT BIBLE, the newest title in the internationally bestselling YOUCAT series for youth and young adults, which provides helpful introductions to the books of the Bible and short, easy-to-understand commentaries by some of today's top Bible teachers, plus includes a preface written by Pope Francis."You are holding something divine in your hands: a book that is like fire!" Francis says in the preface of the YOUCAT BIBLE. "... A book through which God speaks."The YOUCAT BIBLE features the creative elements of the YOUCAT youth catechism and the DOCAT social teaching handbook. It's filled with engaging photos, clever and fun illustrations by YOUCAT's award-winning designer, insightful sidebar quotes from great thinkers, Catholic saints and leaders, past and present, and young people living their faith today. It also includes an index of biblical names, terms and topics, as well as 10 helpful suggestions on how to read the Bible.Based on the popular Revised Standard Version, Second Catholic Edition of the Ignatius Bible, the YOUCAT BIBLE carefully abridges the biblical text to help young people to follow the "story" of the Bible.For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Father Joseph Fessio, founder and editor of Ignatius Press, or Mark Brumley, president and CEO of Ignatius Press, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or [email protected] ) of Carmel Communications.

Share Tweet