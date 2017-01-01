After Events in Charlottesville, Virginia, College & Universities Must Address Issues of Diversity

Contact: Seth Shaver, 325-674-4978



ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- In the wake of the white supremacist demonstration and the subsequent tragic events in Charlottesville, Virginia, racial tensions in the United States stand as palpable as ever. As the fall semester quickly approaches for colleges and universities around the country, no institution can ignore the need for deep conversations about race and ethnicity. But colleges and universities face a unique set of challenges as they explore these topics.



A new book titled "Diversity Matters: Race, Ethnicity, and the Future of Christian Higher Education," edited by Dr. Karen A. Longman of Azusa Pacific University in California, offers perspectives of more than twenty experts from across the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities on how campuses can be hospitable environments for all students.



"We are at a critical moment in Christian education in regard to diversity. With the demographics of our nation changing dramatically every year, it is imperative that the church and Christian institutions of higher learning keep pace with this changing reality. To that end, 'Diversity Matters' offers sound advice to all who wish to join in this necessary progress." — NOEL CASTELLANOS, President, Christian Community Development Association



"Diversity Matters" is comprised of five key sections:

Campus Case Studies: Transforming Institutions with a Commitment to Diversity

Why We Stayed: Lessons in Resiliency and Leadership from Long-Term CCCU Diversity Professionals

Voices of Our Friends: Speaking for Themselves

Curricular/Cocurricular Initiatives to Enhance Diversity Awareness and Action

Autoethnographies: Emerging Leaders and Career Stages

Each chapter in "Diversity Matters" includes important discussion questions for administration, faculty, and staff.



To purchase a copy, visit the "Diversity Matters" page on ACU Press' website.



ABOUT KAREN A. LONGMAN AND CONTRIBUTORS

Karen A. Longman serves as PhD Program Director and Professor of Doctoral Higher Education at Azusa Pacific University. She also coedits a peer-reviewed journal titled "Christian Higher Education: An International Journal of Research, Theory, and Practice." Karen has coordinated annual leadership development institutes for the past twenty years, with more than sixty participants advancing into cabinet-level leadership roles and presidencies.



The myriad of experienced voices brought together for this project include well-respected scholars such as Pete Menjares, Senior Director of the Institute for Faculty Development at Vanguard University of Southern California; Kimberly Battle-Walters Denu, Vice-President and Chief Diversity Officer at Azusa Pacific University; Rebecca Hernandez, Associate Vice-President of Intercultural Engagement and Faculty Development at George Fox University; and David L. Parkyn, former President at North Park University in Chicago. Other campuses represented in this important work include Biola University, Calvin College, Messiah College, Nyack College, Wheaton College, Whitworth University, and many more.



ABOUT THE PUBLISHER

ACU Press, the university press of Abilene Christian University, has published titles exploring questions of Christian higher education, Scripture, spiritual formation, and theology for over 30 years. The press is delighted to be adding "Diversity Matters" to its list of books that further discussions on Christian leadership and social issues. For more details, please visit the ACU Press website.

