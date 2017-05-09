Author Patty Mason Shares Insights for Overcoming Depression During National Mental Health Awareness Month Contact: Don Beehler, 615-566-0776



NASHVILLE, May 9, 2017 /



Mason is the founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based Liberty In Christ Ministries and the author of Experiencing Joy, The Power of Hope and Finally Free (her personal story).



She has spoken to thousands of people in person and has been interviewed on radio and TV programs about her battle with depression and how she was set free from it.



"As a young wife and mother of three, depression was a constant battle, bringing on overwhelming feelings of sadness, anger, even rage, and hopelessness. It crippled my mind, heart, spirit and soul and destroyed every part of me," Mason said.



During this period of hopelessness and despair, she made every effort to find answers and get better, but nothing helped. Eventually, she became convinced that the only way out was to die.



At her lowest point she felt prompted to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) meeting, where she heard a speaker share about what it's like to have a lack of joy and no real purpose in life. The speaker went on to say that the only way to find pure joy was through Jesus.



Afterwards, Mason met with the speaker, and within a few minutes the heaviness lifted and all of the darkness that had consumed her life was completely gone.



"This woman did not possess the power to heal me, but I believed God did," she explained. "I had everything this world deems valuable, yet nothing made me happy; nothing made me whole; nothing gave me the sense of life, love and purpose I was searching for.



"At my lowest point, Jesus came into the turmoil of my personal madness and set me free. And when He set me free, He gave me a miraculous and powerful testimony—a testimony of hope, of love and deliverance, of His healing power and His unfathomable grace."



Today, Mason's message to those suffering from depression is simple: "You are in a safe place with God. Bring Him all your pain, and allow Him to start working in your life to bring you out of that pit."



Liberty in Christ Ministries is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry dedicated to offering biblical truths and resources to overcome the destructive and demoralizing effects of depression and other crippling emotions that can leave one feeling trapped and alone. Its website is Contact: Don Beehler, 615-566-0776NASHVILLE, May 9, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Author and speaker Patty Mason, who for two decades has been sharing with audiences throughout the nation how she overcame crippling depression and experienced joy through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, is offering a message of hope for the millions of people who desire to break free of emotional pain during May's National Mental Health Awareness Month.Mason is the founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based Liberty In Christ Ministries and the author of Experiencing Joy, The Power of Hope and Finally Free (her personal story).She has spoken to thousands of people in person and has been interviewed on radio and TV programs about her battle with depression and how she was set free from it."As a young wife and mother of three, depression was a constant battle, bringing on overwhelming feelings of sadness, anger, even rage, and hopelessness. It crippled my mind, heart, spirit and soul and destroyed every part of me," Mason said.During this period of hopelessness and despair, she made every effort to find answers and get better, but nothing helped. Eventually, she became convinced that the only way out was to die.At her lowest point she felt prompted to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) meeting, where she heard a speaker share about what it's like to have a lack of joy and no real purpose in life. The speaker went on to say that the only way to find pure joy was through Jesus.Afterwards, Mason met with the speaker, and within a few minutes the heaviness lifted and all of the darkness that had consumed her life was completely gone."This woman did not possess the power to heal me, but I believed God did," she explained. "I had everything this world deems valuable, yet nothing made me happy; nothing made me whole; nothing gave me the sense of life, love and purpose I was searching for."At my lowest point, Jesus came into the turmoil of my personal madness and set me free. And when He set me free, He gave me a miraculous and powerful testimony—a testimony of hope, of love and deliverance, of His healing power and His unfathomable grace."Today, Mason's message to those suffering from depression is simple: "You are in a safe place with God. Bring Him all your pain, and allow Him to start working in your life to bring you out of that pit."Liberty in Christ Ministries is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry dedicated to offering biblical truths and resources to overcome the destructive and demoralizing effects of depression and other crippling emotions that can leave one feeling trapped and alone. Its website is www.libertyinchristministries.com

Share Tweet