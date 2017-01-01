Inspirational Artist Steve Amerson Releases 'We Need A Little Christmas' New Album Features 11 Holiday Classics Including "Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells," and "We Need A Little Christmas, along with the original, "Christmas is the Best Time Of Year"



Fresh from recording sessions for the recent hit Rogue One: A Star Was Story and this year's box office blockbuster, La La Land-where he is included in the off-camera chorus for the musical's opening number, "Another Day of Sun," Amerson returned to the studio with some of his closest friends to deliver this unique album including engineers, Bill Schnee (Steely Dan, Whitney Houston) and Toby Foster (Larnelle Harris, Pat Boone), Producer Paul Stillwell (Ralph Carmichael, The Walt Disney Company, Universal Studios Theme Parks) and arrangers Paul Johnson (Mark Lowry, David Phelps), Dick Bolks, Terry Winch (Ron Kenoly, Sandi Patty) and the late Bob Krogstad (Mel Torme, Michael Crawford).



The tracks for this project were originally recorded in London and Los Angeles and created as choral selections. The songs have found new life with the solo performances of Steve Amerson with fresh mixes by Bill Schnee.



A guest soloist with symphony orchestras around the country, Amerson is also the regular worship leader for the historic Capitol Worship services, the first weekly worship service to be held in the United States Capitol in nearly 150 years.



"Leading worship in the United States Capitol is such an honor and privilege," he shares. "God is using the power of a song and allowing me to encourage men and women who serve our nation in Washington, D.C. This is a crucial time in our nation's history and I am praying that revival begins on Capitol Hill."



A sought-after session singer and voiceover talent in Hollywood, Amerson has sung on over 175 feature films including some of the biggest box office hits of all time, as "Jurassic World," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," and "Home Alone"; as well as such iconic television shows as "Cheers," "St. Elsewhere" and "Touched by an Angel"; and commercials for Honda, Texaco and Delta Airlines, among numerous others. An advocate for veterans and military service members, Amerson has performed at events benefiting The Gary Sinise Foundation, the USO, Snowball Express and often sings for Congressional Medal of Honor events across the United States.



About Amerson Music Ministries (AMM):

Amerson Music Ministries is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation, established in 1988, designed for ministry to the local church, the church at large and to the un-churched. Amerson Music Ministries was created to assist Steve Amerson in the vision to touch lives and effect culture through music. With this in mind, Steve Amerson has ministered across the United States and in foreign countries. He has been a featured guest soloist for Billy Graham Crusades and traveled and ministered alongside David Jeremiah, Chuck Swindoll, David Jeremiah and Jack Hayford. He has participated in events with organizations such as The American Bible Society, Opportunity International, The Seed Company, Appalachian Service Project, Precept Ministries and a host of others.



