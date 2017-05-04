Operation Mobilization USA Appoints New Director of Freedom Challenge Popular Women's Justice Ministry Positions for Future Growth



Contact: Nicole Turner,



ATLANTA, May 4, 2017



Freedom Challenge is an initiative of Operation Mobilization committed to the prevention of modern day slavery and human trafficking, in addition to the rescue and restoration of its victims. The women who lead and participate in this growing movement partake in physical challenges such as mountain climbs to raise funds and awareness to combat these social injustices and help oppressed women and children on the pathway to freedom. To learn more visit Contact: Nicole Turner, Operation Mobilization , 770-692-5185ATLANTA, May 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Operation Mobilization (OM) USA recently announced that Tracy Daugherty has joined the organization as Director of its Freedom Challenge anti-slavery initiative. Tracy brings vast experience in ministry and leadership to her new role, having worked with her husband, Dan for the last 11 years to plant and pastor The Father's House church in San Marcos, CA. Her previous efforts leading teams at Freedom Challenge events and close friendship with the movement's founder, the late Cathey Anderson, allow Tracy to step into the role with the knowledge and familiarity necessary to make an immediate impact.Regina Bergeron, senior vice president and chief development officer at OM USA commented, "Tracy is a dedicated, proven and caring leader. In addition to being an accomplished communicator with a core gift for teaching and ministering, Tracy brings more than 20 years of demonstrated passion for seeing oppressed women set free."Freedom Challenge first entered Tracy's life when Cathey Anderson was attending The Father's House church. Seeing Cathey's enthusiasm for the cause, it did not take long for Tracy to become a champion herself, gathering women from across Southern California to pray, climb, raise funds and spread anti-slavery awareness alongside Cathey as Freedom Challenge grew.Tracy said, "I am deeply humbled to be following in the footsteps of my dear friend Cathey who brought this concept from vision into reality before her untimely passing last year. Likewise, I am excited to be part of a vibrant grassroots movement of motivated women helping women to escape the bondage of modern day slavery."In January of 2012, 48 women from seven different countries first gathered in Tanzania and climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to declare freedom for those who could not. Since then, Freedom Challenge has led women to climb the Rockies, Alps, Kilimanjaro, Machu Picchu and Everest Base Camp, while raising millions of dollars to support more than 60 projects worldwide. The impact is evident in the thousands set on the pathway to freedom, including 150 children currently being supported in an AIDS Hope community in South Africa and 20 student teachers now receiving training in Zambia.Among its members and leadership, there is a sense that Freedom Challenge has now achieved a critical mass of sorts and is poised for a new period of accelerated development. Added Regina, "there is incredible potential right now and we are confident in Tracy's ability to take Freedom Challenge the next level and see thousands – or even millions – more women and children set free."About Freedom ChallengeFreedom Challenge is an initiative of Operation Mobilization committed to the prevention of modern day slavery and human trafficking, in addition to the rescue and restoration of its victims. The women who lead and participate in this growing movement partake in physical challenges such as mountain climbs to raise funds and awareness to combat these social injustices and help oppressed women and children on the pathway to freedom. To learn more visit www.thefreedomchallenge.com

