Short Film Submissions Wanted $10,000 for Films on Fatherhood Contact: Phillip Telfer, 815-275-1700, [email protected]



MEDIA ADVISORY, Dec. 20, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- WHAT The Fatherhood CoMission and the Christian Worldview Film Festival have partnered to hold the second annual HONOR YOUR FATHER short film contest. The two groups urge filmmakers to use inspiration, humor, or drama in short film to promote a Biblical perspective of fatherhood, sharable on social media and appropriate to play in churches leading up to Father's Day.



WHO Filmmakers of all ages and backgrounds are invited to create a short film or submit an existing short film that meets the contest criteria to www.cwvff.com/fatherhood.



The Fatherhood CoMission has teamed up with The Christian Worldview Film Festival (CWVFF) to host this short film competition.



"Imagine the national and global impact if every fathering/family organization, church, pastor were preaching the same message this Father's Day – 'Honor Your Father'​-- a simple, scriptural and relevant way to help Dads and those they impact." -- Stephen Kendrick, Fatherhood CoMission Board Member/Film Producer



WHEN Submissions must be received by Monday, January 30, 2017. Finalists will be showcased at the 2017 Christian Worldview Film Festival in San Antonio, March 16-18, 2017 and the winners revealed at the awards ceremony on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Finalists and winners will also be showcased in the 2017 Fatherhood CoMission's HONOR YOUR FATHER campaign.



WHY ​The goal of this competition is to create a compelling short film that champions fatherhood. For years TV, movies, and other media have portrayed fathers as feckless targets of ridicule, devaluing the role fathers play, stripping them of honor. We will recognize and reward talented filmmakers whose work can reverse that trend.



QUICK FACTS: Film submissions should be one-three minutes in length, and should be submitted via digital download by January 30, 2017. Filmmakers can visit www.cwvff.com/fatherhood/​ for submission guidelines and to register films online.



Submission fee is $25/film



The LATE film submission deadline is February 6, 2017 with a fee of $50/film.



$10,000 in prize money will be awarded. First Place will receive $5000, Second Place will receive $2500, Third Place will receive $1500, Fourth Place will receive $1000.



At least 10 finalists will have their short films showcased at the 2017 Christian Worldview Film Festival and be used in the annual "Honor Your Father" campaign, which is organized by the Fatherhood CoMission.



2016 finalists and winners can be viewed at www.honoryourfathertoday.com/videos



Awards for this contest will be presented during the CWVFF awards ceremony on March 18th, 2017. For interviews, contact: Phillip Telfer, ​[email protected]​, 815-275-1700



For information on the Fatherhood CoMission Honor Your Father campaign visit www.HonorYourFatherToday.com



About The Christian Worldview Film Festival and Filmmakers Guild

CWVFF provides an annual event to showcase Christian films and provide training for filmmakers through the Filmmakers Guild. CWVFF is an outreach of Media Talk 101, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching media discernment in the light of following Christ. ​www.mediatalk101.org



About The Fatherhood CoMission

F.C.M is a group of ministry and business leaders working together to champion fatherhood both inside and outside the Church through clear, compelling evidence of God's design for dads as noble difference makers in their families and the world.



F.C.M. serves, networks, and inspires others by providing resources, events, and a relationship building platform for other fathering organizations. ​www.fatherhoodcomission.com