Legendary Director Martin Scorsese Delivers One of the Greatest Films of His Career: Silence

Breathtaking Masterpiece Arrives on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack March 28, 2017



HOLLYWOOD, March 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hailed by critics as "brilliant" (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times), "powerful" (Brian Truitt, USA Today), "stunning" (Helen O Hara, GQ), and "gorgeous" (Stephanie Zacharek, Time), visionary director Martin Scorsese's entrancing epic SILENCE makes its home entertainment debut on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand March 28, 2017 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The film arrived two weeks early on Digital HD March 14.



A 28-year passion project that reinforces Scorsese's place in the pantheon of great directors, SILENCE tells the story of two Christian missionaries (Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield) who travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Liam Neeson) at a time when Christianity was outlawed. When they are captured and imprisoned, both men are plunged into an odyssey that will test their faith, challenge their sanity and, perhaps, risk their very lives. Called "essential filmmaking from a modern master" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), SILENCE is "a film for the ages" (Glenn Whipp, Los Angeles Times).



The SILENCE Blu-ray Combo Pack includes "Martin Scorsese's Journey into Silence," an in-depth exploration of the director's quest to make this extraordinary film, which is packed with in-depth interviews and behind the scenes footage. In addition, the film's stars, Andrew Garfield, Liam Neeson and Adam Driver, discuss how they prepared for their roles, as well as their favorite moments on set.



SILENCE Blu-ray Combo Pack

The SILENCE Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray Feature film in high definition



Bonus Content:



Martin Scorsese's Journey into Silence

The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.



SILENCE Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard definition.



Paramount Pictures, SharpSword Films, and Ai Film present, in association with Catchplay, IM Global and Verdi Productions, a Waypoint Entertainment, Sikelia, and Fábrica de Cine production, a Martin Scorsese picture: "Silence." Actors: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, and Liam Neeson. Executive music producer: Robbie Robertson. Music supervision by: Randall Poster and John Schaefer. Score composed by: Kim Allen Kluge & Kathryn Kluge. Casting by: Ellen Lewis. Costume designer: Dante Ferretti. Edited by: Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE. Production designer: Dante Ferretti. Director of photography: Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC. Executive producers: Dale A. Brown, Matthew J. Malek, Manu Gargi, Ken Kao, Dan Kao, Niels Juul, Chad A. Verdi, Gianni Nunnari, Len Blavatnik, Aviv Giladi. Produced by Martin Scorsese, p.g.a., Emma Tillinger Koskoff, p.g.a., Randall Emmett, p.g.a., Barbara DeFina, Gastón Pavlovich, Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Vittorio Cecchi Gori. Screenplay by: Jay Cocks & Martin Scorsese. Directed by: Martin Scorsese.



SILENCE

Street Date: March 28, 2017 (Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand)

March 14, 2017 (Digital HD)

U.S. Rating: R for some disturbing violent content

Canadian Rating: 14A for violence, disturbing content