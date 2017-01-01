Xulon Press Announces New Novel Sharing the Wonderful Message that We Are Not Defined by Our Past Small Town Roads - New Christian Fiction from Amazon #1 Best-selling Author L. B. Johnson



All ages will relate to the character's triumphs and tragedies as they work on healing with hope, humor, and trust in God



Contact: L.B. Johnson, 317-448-3192



BROOKFIELD, Ill., Feb. 23, 2017 /



In the tradition of Kent Harauf's bestselling Plainsong, L.B. Johnson has written a lyrical, meditative story that acknowledges the dangers and comforts of our world. Small Town Roads is a loving story about an old, slow place where the terrible loneliness of grief eases because ordinary people decide to be community. With this, her first fiction novel after two #1 best best-selling Memoirs, she reveals a writer that can be enjoyed today as well as looked for tomorrow.



Johnson says, "The book makes it clear that as much as we have become the person of our past, with a commitment to God and community our future is as open as the land of the heartland. All ages will relate to the character's triumphs and tragedies as they work on healing with hope, humor, and trust in God. The descriptive language makes this small town real in every respect."



L.B. Johnson is the author of the #1 Amazon Best Sellers, "The Book of Barkley, Love and Live through the Eyes of a Labrador Retriever" and "Saving Grace - a Story of Adoption." She is the Silver winner of the 2015 Readers Favorite International Book Award for Non-Fiction, is a 2015 Indie B.R.A.G. Medallion Honoree and was a featured Indie Author in Kirkus Review Magazine.



Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order



Media Contact: L. B. Johnson

Email: cliodna58(at)gmail(dot)com

Website: Contact: L.B. Johnson, 317-448-3192BROOKFIELD, Ill., Feb. 23, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- In L. B. Johnson's new book, Small Town Roads ($14.99, paperback, 9781498490719, $7.99, eBook, 9781498490726) two women, one a young police officer from a major urban area, and another, an elderly retired teacher living in a tiny rural farm town, become unexpected neighbors and unlikely friends. When an act of violence draws them together, that friendship becomes a testament to God's faith, a healing balm for grief, and hope for a future that is not always clear.In the tradition of Kent Harauf's bestselling Plainsong, L.B. Johnson has written a lyrical, meditative story that acknowledges the dangers and comforts of our world. Small Town Roads is a loving story about an old, slow place where the terrible loneliness of grief eases because ordinary people decide to be community. With this, her first fiction novel after two #1 best best-selling Memoirs, she reveals a writer that can be enjoyed today as well as looked for tomorrow.Johnson says, "The book makes it clear that as much as we have become the person of our past, with a commitment to God and community our future is as open as the land of the heartland. All ages will relate to the character's triumphs and tragedies as they work on healing with hope, humor, and trust in God. The descriptive language makes this small town real in every respect."L.B. Johnson is the author of the #1 Amazon Best Sellers, "The Book of Barkley, Love and Live through the Eyes of a Labrador Retriever" and "Saving Grace - a Story of Adoption." She is the Silver winner of the 2015 Readers Favorite International Book Award for Non-Fiction, is a 2015 Indie B.R.A.G. Medallion Honoree and was a featured Indie Author in Kirkus Review Magazine.Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Small Town Roads through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.Media Contact: L. B. JohnsonEmail: cliodna58(at)gmail(dot)comWebsite: www.lbjohnsonauthor.blogspot.com