Judicial Watch Statement on Trump Administration Decision to End Obama Era Illegal Alien Amnesty Program

'President Trump's decision helps restore the rule of law and constitutional governance'



WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement regarding the Trump administration's formal announcement to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

"Judicial Watch applauds the Trump administration's decision to rescind the Obama administration amnesty program for 800,000 illegal aliens. Judicial Watch already exposed how the Obama administration bypassed security background checks for DACA recipients, which placed the nation's security and public safety at risk. President Trump's decision helps restore the rule of law and constitutional governance. The Trump administration's enforcement action on immigration shows the best immigration reform is to finally enforce the law."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who made the announcement, called DACA a "unilateral executive amnesty." Sessions also called DACA an "open-ended circumvention of immigration laws" and an "unconstitutional exercise of authority" by the Obama administration.



In June 2013, Judicial Watch released documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showing that the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS) abandoned required background checks, adopting instead costly "lean and lite" procedures in an effort to keep up with the flood of amnesty applications spurred by President Obama's DACA directive.



