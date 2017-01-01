Discrimination Ends Against Christian Club in Public School



LEAVENWORTH, Wash., Jan. 20, 2017



A parent had complained that sending home the Good News Club flyers with students was "using the public school system to promote religion," despite the clear disclaimer on the flyers that the club is privately sponsored and not funded by the district. As a result of this single complaint, the Cascade School District prohibited further distribution of the flyers, stating it was a violation of Cascade School Board policy. That policy stated, "Material and/or announcements promoting religion may not be distributed by non-students or on behalf of groups or individuals who are not students." However, other nonprofit youth organizations such as Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, YMCA and YWCA were permitted to distribute flyers to K-5 students in the district.



After Liberty Counsel contacted the school superintendent, the Cascade School District reversed the previous directive and now allows the Good News Clubs to distribute flyers to the students. The school board has eliminated the unconstitutional policy.



Ron Tant, VP of USA Ministries for Child Evangelism Fellowship, said, "The Cascade School District made the appropriate decision to eliminate the unconstitutional policy and recognize that the Good News Club has equal access to students. Public schools cannot discriminate against Christian viewpoints and allow other organizations to promote their materials. We are elated with this victory for Child Evangelism Fellowship, for equal access and for our Constitution."



