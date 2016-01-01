Contact: Zane Harrington, A. Larry Ross Communications, 972-267-1111, 817-727-0092 cell, [email protected]



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the world's largest Hispanic Christian organization, representing millions of Evangelicals worldwide, made the following statement regarding the announcement today by the Presidential Inaugural Committee:

"It is with deep gratitude that I express my thanks to President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence for affording me the privilege of participating in their swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. There is truly no greater honor than to serve one's country in such a special way on such a momentous occasion.

"I have enjoyed getting to know President-elect Trump and his team over many months.

"As a pastor, I know that faith holds our nation together and I count participating in the Inauguration of our nation's 45th president as not just a patriotic honor, but as a sacred duty, for we will stand not only before men, but before God Almighty Himself to seek His blessing and guidance. Let us begin now to pray for our new president and his administration, and imagine together a bright future for our exceptional nation."