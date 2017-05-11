Adidas Promotes Worldwide LGBTQI Games in Miami



MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2017 /



"We believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives," said Adidas North America President Mark King. "We believe in the power of sport and its ability to transcend differences and unite people around hope and celebration. Sport plays a critical role in our culture today and we can harness that influence to make real change for the world."



Basketball, track and field, running, soccer, bodybuilding, field hockey, swimming, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, and other events will be included. All levels can participate, from beginner to expert.



This is another event promoting the LGBT agenda. Steve McConkey, 4 Winds Christian Athletics President, started in 2003 fighting the International Olympic Committee for allowing transgenders in the Olympics.



From there, the movement spread to state high school associations, the NCAA, NFL, NBA, and MLB. McConkey has fought this agenda every step of the way. He is the only sports minister standing up publicly on a consistent basis.



"Adidas joins Nike in the promotion of the sin of homosexuality," states McConkey. "The popularity of immorality is increasing and we need to protect kids who are influenced by the culture. We may never reverse this trend, but there are standards that you do not budge from."



Adidas has a perfect score of 100 in 2016 and 2017 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, which rates workplaces on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender equality.



In 2016, Adidas formally added a clause to athlete contracts telling athletes they have to accept all gender identities and sexual orientations. Adidas creates specialty apparel featuring the rainbow flag.



Steve McConkey is the founder and president of 4 Winds Christian Athletics (4 WINDS), a ministry that stands up for Christian athletes. Steve regularly appears on worldwide radio and is frequently quoted in articles throughout the world. He has a Master of Public Health from Western Kentucky University with honors. Steve and his wife started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981 and expanded to all sports in 2014. Steve was born in Des Moines, Iowa, but moved to NW Wisconsin after the sixth grade. He became a Christian after reading the Bible as an undergraduate. 4 WINDS produces

