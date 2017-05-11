Local Foundation Offers to Defend Trump Religious Freedom Order Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law, 334-262-1245



MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based legal foundation dedicated to the defense of religious liberty and a strict interpretation of the Constitution as intended by its Framers, leaped to the defense of President Trump's May 4 Executive Order Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty.



The President's Order provides that "All executive departments and agencies shall, to the greatest extent practicable and to the extent permitted by law, respect and protect the freedom of persons and organizations to engage in religious and political speech." The Order specifically directs the Department of the Treasury to ensure that religious persons and organizations shall not suffer delays or denials in their applications for tax-exempt status, a matter of concern under the Obama Administration.



The Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has filed a lawsuit in a Wisconsin federal court challenging the Order as an unconstitutional establishment of religion because it favors religious over non-religious organizations.



However, in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Foundation for Moral Law Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe contended that the Order does not show preference for religious persons and organizations. Rather, he said, "Churches and religious organizations have been targeted for discriminatory enforcement of this restriction and the purpose of the Executive Order is to end that discrimination." Eidsmoe therefore offered the Foundation's services pro bono to the Attorney General in the defense of this Order.



Foundation President Kayla Moore added, "The Freedom From Religion Foundation repeatedly tries to bully local governments to remove any mention of God from the public arena. The Foundation for Moral Law has stood up to the Freedom From Religion Foundation in the past, and we will continue to do so."

